October 10, 2023
Haitian Camille Chalmers is leader of the Rasin Kan Pèp la party, a socialist regroupment for a new national initiative. Photo: Daniel Jatimliansky.

Haitian Camille Chalmers is leader of the Rasin Kan Pèp la party, a socialist regroupment for a new national initiative. Photo: Daniel Jatimliansky.