This February 2 marks the 25th anniversary of the day on which the late president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez Frías, assumed the reins of the country for the first time and launched the Bolivarian Revolution.

This anniversary was celebrated by various personalities of Latin America, such as the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who said that Chávez’s leadership changed Latin America and the Caribbean.

El 2 de febrero de 1999, asumía la Presidencia de Venezuela el Comandante #HugoRafaelChávezFrías. Su liderazgo cambió a América Latina y al Caribe, resistió los ataques del Imperio y redistribuyó la riqueza que antes estaba en muy pocas manos. Refundó su patria y con él nació… pic.twitter.com/ZgwmwFSgN1 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 2, 2024

“On February 2, 1999, Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías assumed the presidency of Venezuela. His leadership changed Latin America and the Caribbean, resisted the attacks of the Empire, and redistributed wealth that was previously in very few hands,” Morales wrote on his X account. “He refounded his homeland and with him, the Bolivarian Revolution was born, which now follows the same path with brother Nicolás Maduro. Chávez is always in our memory.”

The prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph E. Gonsalves, highlighted the anti-imperialist struggle initiated by the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution and his efforts to promote Latin American unity.

“We celebrate the life and work of Hugo Chávez, but it is not only our comrade Hugo that we celebrate, all the people in Venezuela, all the Bolivarians, all throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, we have to thank for this immense opening, an opening which has been continued by President Maduro,” said Prime Minister Gonsalves in a video message.

Hoy #2Feb El primer ministro de San Vicente y las Granadinas, Hon Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves @ComradeRalph se une a la celebración del pueblo y el gobierno venezolano liderado por el presidente @NicolasMaduro a los 25 años de la Revolución Bolivariana, el PM destaca el liderazgo… pic.twitter.com/KZRMtGyPRp — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) February 2, 2024

Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez also wrote on social media celebrating the anniversary. “Cuba joins the commemoration of 25 years of the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution, an emancipatory process that contributed significantly to Latin American and Caribbean unity,” he wrote.

#Cuba se une a la conmemoración de los 25 años de la Revolución Bolivariana y chavista, proceso emanacipador que aportó significativamente a la integración latinoamericana y caribeña.#25AñosJuntoAlPueblo pic.twitter.com/BETY3e1c8D — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 2, 2024

The ambassador of Venezuela in Bolivia, César Trompiz, posted on social media a video of the Bolivian Minister for the Presidency Marinella Prada sending a congratulary message to the Venezuelan people on the occasion of the anniversary.

“25 years of transformation, 25 years of revolution, 25 years of sowing, 25 years of love, 25 years of victories, 25 years together with the people… On behalf of our Constitutional President Luis Arce, we congratulate the courageous people of Venezuela and we celebrate this 25th anniversary of the Bolivarian Revolution,” Minister Prada said in her video address.

Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, who was closely associated with Chávez, also remembered Commander Chávez and recalled how Chávez proclaimed the socialist character of the Bolivarian Revolution for the first time.

