February 3, 2024
"I swear in front of my people, that over this moribund constitution, I will push forward the democratic transformations that are necessary," says Hugo Chávez (left) as he is being sworn in by President of Congress Luis Dávila (right), while outgoing President Rafael Caldera (center) observes, February 2, 1999. Photo: Reuters/File photo.

"I swear in front of my people, that over this moribund constitution, I will push forward the democratic transformations that are necessary," says Hugo Chávez (left) as he is being sworn in by President of Congress Luis Dávila (right), while outgoing President Rafael Caldera (center) observes, February 2, 1999. Photo: Reuters/File photo.