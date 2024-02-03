On this day 25 years ago, Lieutenant Colonel Hugo Chávez Frías, known to the Venezuelan people as Commander Hugo Chávez, took office as Constitutional President of the then-Republic of Venezuela.

On the 25th anniversary of Chávez’s arrival in Miraflores Palace, the seat of the presidency of Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro, who had been accompanying Chávez since the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution, recalled that day.

“25 years ago the people entered the Miraflores Palace together with Commander Chávez, which marked the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution in political power, a path of struggles, battles, and victories,” President Maduro wrote on social media. “Today we have a lot to tell the world, a lot to celebrate, and a lot to fight for. We have been and are loyal to Chávez and to this great revolutionary process of transformation of the homeland. Congratulations, my embrace and love for the comrades, for the people!”

Hace 25 años el Pueblo entró al Palacio de Miraflores junto al Comandante Chávez, lo que marcó el inicio de la Revolución Bolivariana en el poder político, un camino de luchas, batallas y victorias. Hoy tenemos mucho que contarle al mundo, mucho que celebrar y mucho que… pic.twitter.com/QnrHbDopRk — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 2, 2024

Similarly, Adán Chávez, rector of the Ezequiel Zamora Experimental University of the Western Plains and brother of Commander Chávez, published a message on his social media account celebrating the anniversary.

“25 years ago this Bolivarian path began, which has given so many benefits to the Venezuelan people,” he wrote. “Despite all the attempts of imperialism, we remain faithful to our principles to resist and win. The path is difficult but it is the path. Long live the Bolivarian Revolution.”

Hace 25 años se inició este camino Bolivariano que tantos beneficios ha dado al pueblo venezolano. A pesar d todos los intentos del imperialismo, fieles a nuestros principios, seguimos resistiendo y venciendo. El camino es dificil pero es el camino. Viva la Revolución Bolivariana pic.twitter.com/D7nz7iMIFb — Adán Chávez (@Adan_Coromoto) February 2, 2024

Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Fredy Ñañez published a video on social media, stating, “Two eras, two leaders, and a single project. First was the refoundation of everything: concepts, institutions, methods, and reality. They wanted to stop us by force with continuous beating and blockade. With the refoundation came resistance and hope to make irreversible the project of turning Venezuela into a power.”

William Castillo Bollé, Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies, wrote on social media celebrating the anniversary, “25 years ago today began a time of profound and unprecedented transformations in Venezuela. We have experienced an infinity in two decades and five years. Historical time has accelerated. There are innumerable reasons to rejoice in this collective construction, joys, and achievements that were unimaginable 25 years ago. And also necessary, unavoidable reflections and criticisms that we must make to overcome the mistakes and challenges that lie ahead. But there is no doubt that on February 2, 1999, the Venezuelan people created history, with their own voice, their own face, to build their destiny, which is great and beautiful. No one will deviate us from that path. Long live Chávez!”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

