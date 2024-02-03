The 12th Air Force Commander of the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Major General Evan Pettus, made a three-day visit to Guyana to bolster “security cooperation” and provide military capabilities.

According to a note from the US Embassy in Guyana, Major General Pettus was scheduled to hold meetings with senior leaders of the government of Guyana and the Guyana Defense Force “to discuss the US defense partnership with Guyana.”

The note added that Pettus’ visit “underscores the continued importance and strong commitment the United States places on the US-Guyana bilateral security partnership in support of regional stability.”

By facilitating this visit from a high-level US military official, Guayana is violating the provisions of the Argyle Agreement signed between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in December last year. One of the features of that agreement was that neither party will involve interventionist foreign powers in the Essequibo dispute.

On January 25, the first Joint Commission of Foreign Ministers and Experts between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana was held in Brazil, with the aim of addressing the points and guidelines established in the Argyle declaration to move towards a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution of the Essequibo dispute.

In that meeting, the foreign affairs minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil, reiterated Venezuela’s historic position, the message of peace of President Nicolás Maduro, and the firm resolution to respect the Geneva Agreement and international law.

