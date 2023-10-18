The Palestinian Cultural Club at the American University of Beirut organized a solidarity protest with the people of Gaza. Students from various clubs, faculties, and disciplines participated in the demonstration in front of the university campus, during which they distributed sweets to celebrate the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. They chanted slogans such as “death to Israel,” “Labbyak Ya Al-Aqsa” (“I am here for you, Al-Aqsa”), and “we’ll meet you in Al-Quds.” They burned Israeli flags and held up banners in Arabic, English, and Hebrew that read “Israel will perish,” “Palestine is free,” and “we are not in solidarity with the struggle, we are participants.”

Students from the United Nations (UNRWA)-run schools attended their classes on Monday, October 9, wearing kufiyas and, together with their teachers, responded to the call by the Workers’ Union to stop classes at noon to participate in demonstrations for Palestine inside the school premises. In a bold move that defied all the restrictions imposed by the agency, including restrictions prohibiting “the violation of neutrality,” “naming Palestinian victims as martyrs or publishing pictures of martyrs,” or references to Israel as “an occupation,” the demonstrators carried giant Palestinian flags that stretched over 60 meters. Amidst national anthems, the speeches emphasized the right of return, support for Gaza, and the resistance against the oppressive Zionist aggression.

The Workers’ Union organized large protests in various areas for all sectors of its membership including workers, teachers, doctors, administrators, and more. These solidarity demonstrations are the beginning of a series of activities being prepared for in the coming days, including school activities to educate students and encourage them to support the central cause of defeating Zionism and achieving Palestinian liberation.

(Al-Akhbar)

Translated by Orinoco Tribune

OT/DZ/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.