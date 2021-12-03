Libya: Protesters Gather in Sebha in Support of Saif Gaddafi, Demanding Free and Fair Elections and an Impartial Judiciary

The people of Ghat confirmed that there are those who want to occupy the country and restore colonialism again, and who threaten to divide the country according to the interests of the international powers.

This came during a protest organized by the people of the city of Ghat in front of the Sebha Court of First Instance to support the demonstrators against the closure of the court by force. The people added that it is the duty of all of us to unite to save the country from division and refraction, and what is happening in front of the court complex in Sebha, and to prevent them from considering the appeals submitted by the candidates, not far from these ambitions. The people denounced the actions of the current in the vicinity of Sebha, the prejudice and interference in the affairs of the judiciary and the attempt to obstruct justice, stressing that the independence of the judiciary means the sovereignty and prestige of the country, and we will not allow the judiciary to be dragged into political disputes. The people said that if we were not able to secure the headquarters of the judicial bodies, how can we secure the electoral centers and conduct transparent and fair elections.

Under the protection of the army.. Demonstrations in Sebha demand the independence of the judiciary

Monday, the Sabha Courts Complex witnessed a protest stand by a number of the city’s residents, raising slogans calling for the independence of the judiciary and non-interference in its affairs.

Informed sources confirmed to The Address newspaper that the protests continued for hours under the protection and security of Major General Tariq bin Ziyad of the National Army.

In a statement, a number of the city’s residents demanded the independence of the judiciary and the completion of the appeal procedures for the exclusion of the presidential candidate “Saif al-Islam Gaddafi” from the list of presidential candidates.

The statement also called on Saif Al-Islam’s lawyer, Khaled Al-Zaydi, and court employees to return to their offices to complete their assigned work.

Major General Tariq bin Ziyad withdraws all forces from the Sebha Court of Appeal

The Libyan Address newspaper learned today, Tuesday, that the armed vehicles of Major General Tariq bin Ziyad withdrew completely from before the Sebha Appeals Court.

An informed source stated that the withdrawal of the force of Major General Tariq bin Ziyad coincided with the influx of citizens and their gathering in front of the court’s headquarters.

He pointed out that he notes the deployment of the emergency and traffic police of the Sebha Security Directorate, Public Security and the Judicial Police to secure today’s session if it is held.

UNSMIL: We are following with great concern the continued closure of the Sebha Court of Appeal

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya warned against actions that could deprive Libyans of exercising their right to democratically elect their representatives, noting that it is following with great concern the continued suspension of the Sebha Court of Appeal.

The mission said in a statement, today, Monday, that it was “concerned about the increasing reports of intimidation and threats against judges and judicial staff, particularly those who deal with complaints related to elections, as well as against candidates, in a number of locations in Libya.”

The mission affirmed its strong condemnation of all actions aimed at harming the integrity of the electoral process and preventing Libyans from exercising their democratic rights in safety and dignity.

The mission said that it reminds all parties involved in obstructing the justice system that they are subject to criminal responsibility under Libyan law (the Code of Criminal Procedure and Law No. 1 of 2021 regarding presidential elections) and may be subject to sanctions in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In its statement, the mission renewed its call on the parties and the relevant authorities to take all possible measures to facilitate the work of the judicial system with full respect for its independence.

It urged all relevant security authorities to ensure equal access to due process for all candidates and to ensure the safety and security of judges and judicial staff.

The mission also renewed its commitment to holding the parliamentary and presidential elections, in accordance with the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and as stipulated in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021).

The mission called on the authorities and institutions to take all necessary steps to ensure that the elections are held as a free, fair, inclusive and credible process without intimidation or obstruction in the security conditions.

The mission warned against any action that could deprive the Libyans of their right to democratically elect their representatives and undermine the holding of free, fair, inclusive, credible and transparent elections.

Featured image: The People of Ghat Protest Before the Court in Sebha, Demanding Independence and Impartiality of the Judiciary

(Internationalist 360º)

