The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a telephone conversation on Monday, October 31, with president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, with whom he agreed to resume binational cooperation.

“I had a good telephone conversation with the president-elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, with whom we agreed to resume the Binational Cooperation Agenda between our countries. We appreciate his willingness!” President Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Sostuve una buena conversación telefónica con el Presidente electo de la República Federativa del Brasil @LulaOficial, con quien acordamos retomar la Agenda Binacional de Cooperación entre nuestros países. ¡Agradecemos su disposición! pic.twitter.com/ImeSEbIJu0 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 31, 2022

After learning of Lula’s victory in the ballot this Sunday, the Venezuelan head of state celebrated on social media platforms that democracy triumphed in Brazil and congratulated “the peoples determined to be free, sovereign, and independent.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

