With a handshake between the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, the momentous meeting of the heads of state of these two sister nations began this Tuesday, November 1, in the afternoon, at Miraflores Palace, Caracas.

After paying their respective honors, and interpreting the national anthems of Colombia and Venezuela, the Alma Llanera Orchestra performed traditional songs from the two countries.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As has been reported, the work agenda of the Colombian president includes issues such as the bilateral relationship, the reopening of the border, as well as “the re-entry of Venezuela to the inter-American human rights system.”

BREAKING NEWS: At this very moment President Maduro meets President Petro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. https://t.co/5goaENK849 — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) November 1, 2022

In addition, environmental issues will be discussed at the meeting, with a view to COP 27.

The official meeting is the first between the heads of state of both countries since August 11, 2016, when the Venezuelan president met with the then Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos, in Puerto Ordaz, before the rupture of diplomatic relations promoted by members of the national and international right. This break in diplomatic relations occurred in January, 2019, when Deputy Juan Guaidó, with US support, declared himself interim president of Venezuela in a Caracas plaza, although he never received a single vote for this position. Colombia’s president at that time, Iván Duque, followed the US and immediately recognized Guaidó’s claims to the presidency.

Greeting by the Commander of the Guardia de Honor (Secret Service) at Miraflores Palace: "Good afternoon citizen Gustavo Petro, President of the sister Republic of Colombia, welcome to the Patria Grande of Bolivar and Chavez, free, sovereign and independent homeland." https://t.co/zxnofri80s — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) November 1, 2022

President Petro received in Maiquetía by Vice President Rodriguez

As planned, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, arrived in Venezuela this Tuesday afternoon, where he will meet with President Nicolás Maduro.

Upon his arrival at the Maiquetía International Airport, he was received by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Carlos Faría.

Moment of the arrival of President Petro to the Simon Bolivar International Airport. He was received by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. Patria Grande being rebuilt! https://t.co/JcreL83lme — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) November 1, 2022

The waving flags of Colombia and Venezuela welcomed the Colombian president on his first official visit to the country.

The meeting scheduled for this Tuesday between the two presidents “is part of President Gustavo Petro’s leadership to boost the economy of the region and socialize his agenda in favor of the interests of the Latin American bloc,” the Colombian Presidency reported in a statement through which it unveiled the work agenda of the Colombian president in Venezuela.

Commitment to continue working towards full integration

After the meeting, both presidents confirmed, during a televised address, their commitment to continue working together in various areas including economy, trade, migration, and binational security, to move towards total integration.

The presidents signed a joint declaration that includes a broad review of trade and economic relations, as well as “the new steps towards a total and assured opening of the borders.”

#EnVivo 📹 | Declaración conjunta de los Presidentes Gustavo Petro y Nicolás Maduro. https://t.co/cBDdD7TNFH — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 1, 2022

The two leaders also promised to hold a new meeting soon in Cartagena, Colombia, in which businessmen from both countries would participate to revive commercial exchange.

The resumption of this commercial exchange, the protection of the environment, and regional integration were among the topics discussed during the official visit, but the leaders also agreed on the need to share intelligence reports and coordinate joint actions to fight criminal organizations that have taken control of the porous border shared by both countries.

During his statements, President Petro suggested that Venezuela rejoin the Andean Community (CAN) and the Interamerican System of Human Rights, ideas that Venezuela doesn’t seem very eager to follow.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.