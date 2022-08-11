The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, spoke with the new prime minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, who was sworn in on August 7.

“I had a telephone conversation with Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to whom I expressed my congratulations for his victory last August 5,” President Maduro wrote on Twitter. “Venezuela reiterates its commitment to strengthen friendly relations with the peoples of the Caribbean.”

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Has High Expectations for Petrocaribe’s Resurgence

The Venezuelan president expressed his wish to strengthen cooperative ties between both nations during the conversation.

Likewise, he expressed his desire to continue providing cooperation through the Petrocaribe Energy Supply Agreement, in addition to agri-food projects and regional air connectivity.

A través de los mecanismos de Petrocaribe y la ALBA-TCP, reiteramos nuestra voluntad de trabajar con el Gobierno de San Cristóbal y Nieves, con el fin de consolidar una cooperación de beneficio compartido para ambos pueblos. ¡Viva la integración de Latinoamérica y el Caribe! pic.twitter.com/WOr1wggTzO — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 9, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Cancels SVG’s PetroCaribe Debt in Full

These new projects would be financed by the bank of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP).

President Maduro also confirmed that Venezuela’s friendly hand is extended to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“Long live the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean!,” wrote the Venezuelan president in a second tweet.

Venezuela and Saint Kitts and Nevis are both members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP).

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.