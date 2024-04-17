The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed this Monday that a Venezuelan government delegation spoke virtually with US officials.

During the anniversary program of Con Maduro+, the Venezuelan head of state reported that the head of the government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, and the governor of the state of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, held a conversation with representatives of the Biden administration.

“Who leaked the information?” asked President Maduro. “The White House. Today at noon, there was a video conference with them. I am just going to say that only Jorge and Héctor were on our side. Venezuela has tremendous representatives there.”

President Maduro condemned the Biden administration for failing to respect the mutual agreement of confidentiality. President Maduro specified that all the discussions, which began over a year ago, have had as their main issue the “total” lifting of economic sanctions against Venezuela.

“They never fulfilled a single point of the private agreement,” said President Maduro. “At this point, the United States signed an agreement and should have lifted all sanctions against Venezuela.”

Last Friday, in order to counter the leaked information presented by biased media sources, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, provided information about the dialogue that the government maintains with the United States.

Through a statement, Rodríguez detailed that last Tuesday, March 9, in Mexico City, a meeting took place between delegations of Venezuela and the United States. He explained that in that meeting, they reviewed what was discussed in Doha between both delegations regarding immigration matters and the lifting of the illegal economic coercive measures—euphemistically referred to as sanctions—issued against Venezuela by the US and its vassals.

Rodríguez criticized the Biden administration’s failure to comply with the agreed schedule for the lifting of sanctions. In addition, the Venezuelan delegation denounced the violent actions that extremist sectors plan and perpetrate, under the protection of foreign agencies, within Venezuela.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela insists on its policy of dialogue with the countries of the world in strict protection of its sovereignty and independence and with absolute adherence to the constitution and the laws of our Republic,” Rodríguez’s statement concluded.

