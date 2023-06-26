Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro sent a greeting of solidarity and support to the people of Russia after an attempt of armed insurrection against President Vladimir Putin was successfully overcome this past Saturday.

The Head of State expressed these words during the concluding ceremony of the events commemorating the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo and Bolivarian Army Day.

“I want to send from Campo de Carabobo all our solidarity and support to Russia, which has been able to face an attempt of treason, an attempt of civil war, and is now in peace,” he said. “From Venezuela, all our support to Vladimir Putin, brother of Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Through an earlier statement, Venezuela had condemned the attempt to promote through terrorist methods an armed insurrection in Russia after accusations were made against Russian military leaders by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner.

It was reported that after intense negotiations this Saturday that agreements were reached on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloodbath on Russian territory.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Prigozhin’s actions as “military mutiny,” stating that Russia is “faced with a betrayal: exorbitant ambition led to a betrayal against Russia.”

(RedRadioVE)

Translation by Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/KZ

