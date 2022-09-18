US Senator Marco Rubio criticized the Biden administration for wanting to recognize the government of Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate government of Venezuela after the mid-term elections in the United States.

The Republican senator from Florida claimed that after the mid-term elections, to be held in November, Biden will recognize Nicolás Maduro as the president of Venezuela.

He also claimed that after the mid-term elections, the White House will look for a way to “reestablish relations” with the Cuban government.

“And we will see what they will say that the new Colombian government is looking for an agreement between the United States and Maduro,” said Marco Rubio.

He insisted that the Biden administration would argue that since Colombia recognizes Maduro as the president of Venezuela, the United States must do the same. “They will do that after November. Remember I told you today,” he said.

The senator claimed that members of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet are sympathizers of the “left-wing regimes” of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“There are people working in this White House on the regional work team who are sympathizers with these regimes. The person in charge of the Cuban issue on the National Security Council is a woman who just two years ago was coordinating trips to Cuba hand-in-hand with the regime,” he said.

“These are people who have spoken out clearly against the sanctions against Maduro, against the sanctions against Daniel Ortega,” he continued.

He concluded by saying that he will “continue to prioritize the cause of freedom in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.”

Venezuela-US relations

Since the beginning of this year, several US delegations have arrived in Venezuela to meet with members of the national government.

Recently, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría said that it was the Biden administration that had approached Venezuela because they are interested in oil.

Faría agreed that Biden is waiting for the results of the mid-term elections to take the next step regarding Venezuela.

“They are waiting for the mid-term elections in the United States,” Faría told the press. “It is being said that President Biden is waiting for the elections to pass so that he can then, in a clearer way, direct the US relations with our government. We are waiting for that to happen.”

In this regard, he emphasized that President Maduro is ready for dialogue, to work through respectful dialogue with the opposition as well as with those countries that up to now have been hostile to his government.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.