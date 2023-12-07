Opposition leader María Corina Machado has apparently retreated from her radical and confrontational position against the Venezuelan government, saying that she was ready to sit down and talk with the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro.

In an interview for a French outlet, Machado stated that it would be useful to meet with President Nicolás Maduro before the elections, thus recognizing legitimacy as head of state.

According to local analysts, the only relevant parts of the interview are the last two statements in which Machado showed her willingness to sit with a president whose legitimacy she has continuously refused to recognize. The rest of the interview, however, was characterized by Machado’s usual backwards analysis of Venezuela’s economic reality and President Maduro’s leadership.

“This would certainly be useful, even before the elections … I am more than willing to do it,” she said when ask about a possible meeting with President Maduro.

The opposition figure’s comments come after multiple statements of non-recognition of President Maduro. They arise in a context in which a procedure established by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) began to “seek the review” of the political disqualifications issued by the comptroller general of the Republic (CGR).

It is expected that each of the disqualified politicians will personally go to the Political-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ to file an appeal against the measure and request precautionary protection.

To review the disqualifications, the affected politicians will have a time window between December 1 and December 15. Subsequently, the Chamber will rule on the admission of the claim and of the protection requested.

Each of the applicants for the lifting of the disqualifications undertakes to respect the Constitution, ” honor and defend the country,” abide by the TSJ decision ” that emanates from this resource,” and refuse to undertake any form of violence in the political arena.

Despite the measure, so far, María Corina Machado has not appeared before the TSJ to present the protection for her disqualification. Like Freddy Superlano, Machado has said that she will wait if the president of Vente Venezuela will attend the process so that he can review her request.

This Wednesday, December 6, Machado stated that she was not planning to go to the TSJ because, allegedly, she was not officially notified of the disqualification measure.

“I have not committed any crime, any misdemeanor, and there is no act of the Comptroller’s Office, a procedure of the Comptroller’s Office, a decision of the Comptroller’s Office, nor have I been notified … Therefore, what can this act be appealed if it does not exist? It is absolutely non-existent,” declared Machado at a press conference, as reported by France24.

