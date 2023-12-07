By Susana Khalil – Dec 4, 2023

I.

The Imperial machinery uses the academic temple to bless the new war needs of the post-Cold War period. Professor Samuel Huntington of Harvard University depicted a racist analysis that says that the future would be determined by “The Clash of Civilizations.” However, this trite pseudo-analysis, which was a very effective catechism, is already well known.

Today, in the face of the barbarism experienced by the native Palestinian people against the colonial regime of “Israel”, it must be emphasized in broad outline that this genocide is nothing new, the only new thing is that the great world mass is now witnessing and seeing what a lot of people have been saying for decades to the world, for which they were accused of anti-Semitism.

It is chilling to see women, journalists, and leaders, such as the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, being an instrument of this barbarism by supporting neo-Nazism in Ukraine, supporting hunger in Venezuela, and praising a genocidal colonial anachronism such as “Israel”.

It is a nightmare and a moral torment to see almost all of “Israel’s” colonial society celebrating and glorifying the butchering of children. I have visited Gaza 11 times, and I remember its children scattered everywhere: in yards, in universities, on the streets, on the beach. The schools were full of children in their clean uniforms.

While the native people persevere through the hope of new generations brought to life, the colonizer perseveres through killing. With one shot, they kill two souls: the pregnant native woman and her baby.

In spite of the mourning and the bleeding wound that humanity is going through, it is hopeful to see different peoples crying out for justice, crying out against the monstrosity and the abominable slaughter of the native Palestinian people. This noble populace has taken to the streets, to different squares, and to different temples to chant “Free Palestine”.

The populace is in the streets united despite its political, religious, ethnic, cultural, and social diversity. They are all united against the genocide of a people.

Human diversity is difficult, but it is also a dialectical richness that imperial perversion attempts to divide through demonization and injecting fear of the other, thus dominating the masses.

No Samuel Huntington, there is no clash of civilizations. Roam the streets, and you will see the embrace of civilizations. However, there is a clash of civilizations against their own fascist, genocidal, imperial supremacist, and colonial elites; that great elite that instrumentalizes the great values of humanism as a genocidal charter. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, is impeccable in this genocidal card that is not only cynical but also sadistic.

II.

In this part, I would like to discuss the importance of two elements: The peaceful struggle by means of boycotting the colonial regime of “Israel” and being unfearful of this colonialism.

A Palestinian leadership erratically renounced the armed resistance as a means of struggle against Israeli colonialism. But the peaceful struggle is also forbidden. For example, BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) is also being rebuked. Likewise, certain debates have been put within an orientalist agenda, for example, we cannot ask: are Jews a people or a religion? This question irritates the West, or maybe it does not know how to deal with this approach. Unfortunately, there are many censures that many Palestinians in the diaspora are obligated to submit to.

For now, the crowds are on the streets chanting “Free Palestine”. Yet, the global fascist elite is aware that this is going to fade.

The crowds were also on the streets chanting against the Vietnam War. Likewise, there was a dignified worldwide mobilization against the invasion of Iraq. In fact, the invasion of Iraq was requested by International Zionist fascism in order to dismember the Arab peoples and serve its expansionist colonialism.

The gratifying popular demonstrations worldwide should not only be a catharsis of indignation. There should be a work plan conceived from the popular demonstrations, which perhaps might already be underway, which is the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions).

We must take courage because it is a powerful instrument of peaceful struggle. It is a Gandhian heritage and cultivated against Apartheid in South Africa and even practiced by Jews in the United States against Nazi fascism. BDS is being criminalized by fascist elites, and we must create an awareness of the culture of this powerful peaceful action.

Marches alone will not stop the genocide being carried out by the colonial regime of “Israel” against the native Semitic Palestinian people.

Governments and international bodies will not stop the genocide perpetrated by the colonial regime of “Israel”. Many even support it.

The marches must be accompanied by a work plan, a plan of action, such as the BDS.

We must understand something, the colonial regime of “Israel” does not abide by any international law. “Israel” even believes it is an insult to abide by international law and makes a mockery out of it. International Law is just a game for “Israel”.

Moreover, Israeli colonialism does not mind losing the media battle; it has lost it since the first Intifada in 1987, and it doesn’t care. It doesn’t care about popular condemnations and what the world thinks of it. “Israel” doesn’t care about the world, it is the world in its own eyes.

Amid this reality, the dignified and urgent thing to do is to wage a war, otherwise, we would be allowing the advance of fascism in the world. Let us not be cowards. We have a deadline to settle with history. Hamas is doing the right thing through the struggle for the liberation of its people in the face of colonialism.

The native Semitic Palestinian people are protecting humanity with their blood. We must arm ourselves with courage, otherwise, we will give way to the expansion of fascism.

We must mobilize toward the boycott approach, which, indeed, will lead toward forcing “Israel” to abide by international law.

The power resides with the people, with the organized people. We have been indoctrinated to disbelieve in popular power. Popular power is the mother of democracies.

Boycotting started with three products: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks, which demonstrates how much power we have as we seek economic alternatives. But firstly, we must arm ourselves with strength, for they will come for us.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

