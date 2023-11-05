November 5, 2023
Venezuelans march with the Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people and in condemnation of Israeli state terrorism and its crimes against humanity, Caracas, November 4, 2023. Photo: X/@lubrio.

Venezuelans march with the Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people and in condemnation of Israeli state terrorism and its crimes against humanity, Caracas, November 4, 2023. Photo: X/@lubrio.