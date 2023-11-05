Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—For the fourth time since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation launched by the Palestinian Resistance and the beginning of the Israeli genocidal retaliation, thousands of Venezuelans marched in Caracas as part of the international day of action in support of Palestine. They condemned the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, considered as a crime against humanity that has killed close to 10,000 people by now, most of them defenseless civilians with nowhere to go, with 4,000 of them children.

On Saturday, November 4, the Venezuelan demonstrators marched from the Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda Park to the Great Wall of Petare, expressing their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people. Thus Caracas joined hundreds of cities around the world for the international day of action for Palestine.

¡Extraordinaria Movilización! Toda Venezuela unida a la Gran Marcha Mundial en apoyo a Palestina, junto al mundo exigimos a una sola voz, el CESE DEL GENOCIDIO contra el Pueblo en la Franja de Gaza. Respeto a la vida, a la Paz, a su soberanía y a su autodeterminación. QUE ACABEN… pic.twitter.com/ErqmDruXe8 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 4, 2023

President Nicolás Maduro expressed his support for the march and for Palestinians. “Extraordinary mobilization!” he wrote in a post on X, adding photos of the march in Caracas. “All of Venezuela united in the Great Global March in support of Palestine. Together with the world we demand with one voice, the cessation of the genocide against the people in the Gaza Strip. Respect for life, peace, sovereignty and self-determination. Let the wars and deaths end. Peace, Peace, Peace!”

#Video de la Marcha en respaldo al pueblo Palestino en Caracas. Por un cese al fuego, que se detenga el genocidio y que se juzguen a los responsables! Detengamos la barbarie!!!! pic.twitter.com/d3u4jbo1cR — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 4, 2023

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil posted on social media a video of the mobilization. “Video of the march in Caracas in support of the Palestinian people,” he wrote. “For a ceasefire, for stopping the genocide, and for those responsible to be brought to justice! Let’s stop the barbarism!”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez participated in the march, together with Miranda state Governor Héctor Rodríguez. Addressing the demonstrators, Delcy Rodríguez called for an end to the massacre and genocide of Palestinians and an end of “Israeli state terrorism.” “The call is to legality, the call is to humanity, to stop the massacre of children. This irrational madness, this monstrous barbarism must stop,” she said in her speech.

“How is it possible that 40% of those murdered in these 23 days are children?” she continued, adding that one of the worst massacres in the history of the world is being committed in Palestine. “They are killing the future of an entire people.”

#EnVideo📹| "Venezuela está rechazando el terrorismo de Estado de Israel; Venezuela le está diciendo a Palestina ¡Resiste dignamente!", expresó la Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva @delcyrodriguezv.#5VecesSíPorMiEsequibo pic.twitter.com/qEBdtlRFJv — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) November 4, 2023

“It is genocide and ethnic cleansing of an entire people,” she warned. She highlighted that the Palestinian cause is a historical cause, of a people fighting for the right to exist and for self-determination.

