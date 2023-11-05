The Algerian parliament unanimously voted to authorize President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to enter the Gaza war and militarily support Palestine.

The 100/100 vote came on November 2, a day after the anniversary of Algeria’s war of liberation against French colonialism.

#Palestine #Algeria

The Algerian parliament officially authorized Abdel Majid Tebboune, the president of this country to go to war with Israel by a 100% vote. The voting session of parliament was accompanied by long slogans in support of Palestinian people & resistance groups. pic.twitter.com/6p2z0aCyfG — IWN (@A7_Mirza) November 2, 2023

Algeria is the second Arab nation that looks to enter the war against Israel, following Yemen’s declaration of war just two days prior.

“We launched a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Zionist enemy in the Palestine Occupied Territories,” the spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Saree, said earlier this week. “We emphasize that this operation is the third operation in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine.”

He added that “the position of our Yemeni people towards the cause of Palestine is fixed and principled, and the Palestinian people have the full right to defend themselves and use their full rights… Our forces performed their duty in supporting Gaza and fired ballistic and cruise missiles at enemy targets in the Occupied Territories.”

Arab nations have recently been following suit in their support of the Palestinian people. Kuwait has condemned the Israeli aggression, Bahrain has cut all diplomatic ties, and Jordan has recalled its ambassador to Israel.

Nations outside of the Arab world that have voiced their support for Palestine include Cuba, Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and others.

(The Cradle)

