May 19 Webinar: Gains of Venezuela’s Indigenous Peoples During Bolivarian Revolution and their Struggle Against US Economic War

Invitation for a webinar on Wednesday May 19, 7pm (US Eastern Time)

Jose Nelson Mavio Martinez, deputy in Venezuela’s National Assembly, indigenous leader and representative for the indigenous peoples of Amazonas and Bolivar (the southern regions of Venezuela). He is the vice-president of Venezuela’s Indigenous Parliament.

Jose Nelson Mavio will speak on how the Bolivarian revolution has benefited the indigenous peoples, the effect of the US-Canada-European Union economic warfare on Venezuela’s indigenous peoples, and how the indigenous are defending the revolution and protecting their communities in an area threaten by Colombian para-militarism and drug trafficking along illegal mining.

