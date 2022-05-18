Mexico Talks Set to Resume (+Alex Saab)

With the search for new approaches, a preparatory meeting was held to resume the dialogue between the Venezuelan government and a portion of the opposition in Mexico, also known as the Mexico Talks, reported the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez.

The deputy shared through his Twitter account a photograph from a meeting held with Gerardo Blyde, the spokesperson designated by the opposition to head the delegation at the negotiating table.

“In my capacity as representative of the delegation of the Venezuelan government for the dialogue processes, I have held a meeting with Gerardo Blyde to seek action formulas for the future,” wrote Rodríguez.

RELATED CONTENT: The Black Alliance for Peace Calls on Latin American and Caribbean Nations to Boycott the Summit of the Americas (Statement)

On the other hand, the highest representative of the national Parliament and leader of the revolutionary delegation in the Mexico Talks, Jorge Rodríguez noted that the work session represented a stage in the advancement of plans to restore talks.

Free Alex Saab!

Similarly, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez reiterated the firm position that the government of Venezuela maintains regarding the situation to which the White House subjected the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab.

RELATED CONTENT: Chile Condemns US Exclusion of Countries from Summit of the Americas

“In this sense,” wrote Rodríguez, “Venezuela has demanded, demands, and will demand, the participation of Alex Saab in any of the work initiatives that are eventually agreed upon.”

En reunión de trabajo para planes de futuro. En el rescate del espíritu de México pic.twitter.com/F21CRp9jlm — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) May 17, 2022

Likewise, the president of the National Assembly insisted that the development of social issues included in the dialogue agenda is of vital importance and constitutes a primary concern for the people of Venezuela.

“Our brother Alex Saab, kidnapped for 704 days, is a full member of the Venezuelan delegation, and he is our delegate at the social table that we are discussing,” wrote Rodríguez.

Featured image: PSUV deputy Jorge Rodríguez and spokesperson for the opposition group participating in the Mexico Talks, Gerardo Blyde. Photo: Twitter/@jorgepsuv.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.