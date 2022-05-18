Mali Coup d’État Thwarted by Wagner Group’s Russian Fighters

Mali has informed of the failed coup attempt and the role that the Russian private military company Wagner played in disrupting said plot.

On Monday, May 16, the government of Mali announced that on May 12 a group of local soldiers, foreign mercenaries and units from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries tried to organize a coup in the African country.

However, according to various reports, thanks to soldiers from the private military company Wagner stationed in Mali, the coup attempt was thwarted.

According to the Malian government statement, those involved in the coup have been arrested and will be tried. In addition, a military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that ten people have been arrested until now, and that efforts are being made to find others involved in the coup.

After the coup attempt, security measures in Bamako, the capital of Mali, and the country’s borders have been tightened. The government also claimed that the situation is now under control.