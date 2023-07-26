The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed Milton Rengifo as Colombia’s new ambassador to Venezuela, replacing Armando Benedetti. Rengifo was appointed on July 5. However, he could not take office because Benedetti requested an extension due to pending matters.

Therefore, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended Benedetti’s term in office until July 19, 2023.

Through a press release, the Colombian Foreign Ministry reported that Venezuela accepted the appointment of Milton Rengifo Hernández as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia.

#ATENCIÓN. El gobierno nombró oficialmente como embajador de Colombia en Venezuela a Milton Rengifo Hernandez, el nuevo embajador reemplazará a Armando Benedetti @lizethsuescaa @caracolradio pic.twitter.com/ZZ0zw2lGl8 — ÚltimaHoraCaracol (@UltimaHoraCR) July 25, 2023

“Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that, after sending the request of approval for the appointment of Mr. Milton Rengifo Hernández as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia in the neighboring country [Venezuela], the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela granted the same,” the statement reads.

Although Milton Rengifo has not yet taken the position of Ambassador, he has participated in some forums on the border with the governor of Venezuela’s Táchira state, Freddy Bernal.

According to local media, Rengifo Hernández is close to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, as the two worked together during Petro’s term as Mayor of Bogotá. Rengifo Hernández also served as Undersecretary of Local Affairs and Citizen Development.

The new ambassador is a political scientist from the National University of Colombia with postgraduate studies in Urban Studies and a Master’s degree in Development and Environment. He also served as Petro’s legislative advisor for 12 years and as Undersecretary of Environment.

The arrival of Milton Rengifo Hernández to the Colombian embassy in Caracas took place after the Colombian President removed Armando Benedetti from the post due to the investigations being carried out for alleged telephone interceptions.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.