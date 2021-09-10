Minister Arreaza Visits Hugo Chávez Frías Industrial Complex in Anaco

On Wednesday, September 9, Venezuelan Minister for Industries and National Production, Jorge Arreaza, visited the Hugo Chávez Frías Industrial Complex in Anaco, Anzoátegui state. The industrial complex was inaugurated on January 22, 2020, through Decree No. 4.101 for the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG).

On his Twitter account, @jaarreaza, Minister Arreaza wrote: “In Anaco, we visited the Factory of Factories. A dream of Commander Chávez come true. High-level equipment and talent and the latest technology to manufacture parts, pieces, machinery, tools. The Center for Technological Development and Innovation of Venezuela.”

En Anaco conocimos la Fábrica de Fábricas. Un sueño del Comandante Chávez hecho realidad. Equipos y talento de alto nivel y última tecnología para la fabricación de partes, piezas, maquinaria, herramientas. El Centro de Desarrollo Tecnológico e Innovación de #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/zVinGAgyrx — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 9, 2021

A video posted in the minister’s tweet showed that he toured the sand mold casting and heat treatment warehouses and cleaning areas as well as the electrical substation.

This agro-industrial complex has 11 mechanical and assembly processing workshops, six thermal processing workshops, six yards, and four warehouses. Manufacturing is done from raw material to the final product, through smelting, mechanical processing, galvanizing, and assembly.

The industrial complex has crystallized the project that has been underway to strengthen production processes in the country with the Made in Venezuela seal.

Featured image: Jorge Arreaza, Venezuelan minister for industries and production, visiting a factory in the Hugo Chávez Frías Industrial Complex in Anzoátegui state. Photo courtesy of Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

