The government media office in Gaza reported 29,722 martyrs and missing persons since the start of the aggression against the Gaza Strip. This number includes over 7,000 Palestinians who remain missing, buried under the rubble of their bombed homes, and are presumed dead. The official death toll of 22,600 includes 10,000 children and 7,000 women. More than 58,000 Palestinians have been wounded.

Furthermore, according to the report, since the beginning of the aggression, the occupation has committed 1,903 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The report added that 30 hospitals were taken out of service, and the occupation army stole gold and cash worth 90 million shekels from the Strip’s abandoned shops and financial institutions.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the Zionist entity committed 12 massacres throughout the Gaza Strip on Saturday, January 6, the 92nd day of the aggression.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Al-Fallujah area in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 20 people and wounding dozens. The entity also carried out violent bombings on residential buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza as well as on numerous residential blocks in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

Late Saturday night, occupation aircraft targeted an UNRWA shelter in the Al-Maghazi camp, killing four civilians, including women. The occupation forces also targeted ambulances that tried to rescue the victims.

In December 2023, UN Secretary General António Guterres presented a letter to the UN Security Council in which he used, for the first time during his mandate, Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, urging the UNSC to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian purposes.

South Africa has activated the Genocide Convention against “Israel” before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Preliminary hearings on the granting of provisional measures against the genocide will be held on coming Thursday and Friday in the ICJ headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.

(Al Mayadeen) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.