February 8, 2023
Photo composition showing a Cuban-American woman holding a US flag, calling for overthrow of the Cuban Revolution, and two hands holding up a sign reading "Revolution," describing US-backed color revolutions against anti-imperialist governments around the world. Photo: Al Mayadeen.

Photo composition showing a Cuban-American woman holding a US flag, calling for overthrow of the Cuban Revolution, and two hands holding up a sign reading "Revolution," describing US-backed color revolutions against anti-imperialist governments around the world. Photo: Al Mayadeen.