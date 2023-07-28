On the 69th anniversary of Hugo Chávez’s birth, a new book titled El Chavismo como identidad política (“Chavismo as a political identity”), authored by Jesse Chacón and Wilfer Bonilla, is set to be released. The authors will be presenting the book at the Aquiles Nazoa Cultural Center in Caracas on Friday, July 28, at 10:00 a.m.

The book delves into the political philosophy of Chavismo, aiming to conceptually define the specific characteristics of this political movement that originated in Venezuela during 1980-1990 and was shaped in practice by Commander Chávez over 25 years.

Jesse Chacón is a graduate of the Military Academy of Venezuela, holding a Bachelor’s degree in Military Sciences and Arts. He is also a systems engineer, having completed his studies at the Polytechnic University Institute of the National Armed Forces (IUPFAN). Additionally, he earned a Master’s degree in Telematics from Simón Bolívar University and the Telecommunications Institute of France. Throughout various periods of Commander Chávez’s government, Jesse Chacón served in significant ministerial roles, including Communications; Internal Relations, Justice, and Peace; Science and Technology; Electric Energy, and the Office of the Presidency. Since 2015, he has taken on the responsibility of heading Venezuela’s Permanent Mission to Austria and the United Nations (UN) in Vienna.

Wilfer Orlando Bonilla Naranjo is an economist, sociologist, and researcher. He holds a Master’s degree in International Economic Negotiations. Currently he serves as the director of Industrial Analysis and holds the position of head of research and training at the National Group of Social Investigations of the 21st Century (GISXXI). Additionally, he works as a researcher at the Center for Economic and Social Studies. He has authored several notable books, including Economía social en el ciclo de la transición (“Social economy in the cycle of transition,” Venezuela, 2021); Evaluando caminos (“Evaluating paths”); Conflicto urbano y proceso de paz (“Urban Conflict and peace process,” Colombia, 1996).

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

