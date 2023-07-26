The office of the vice presidency of Venezuela, through its social media accounts, published a schedule of cultural activities designed for families and youth to partake in as a part of the celebrations for the 69th birthday of the late Commander Hugo Chávez.

“From July 24 to 28, join us in celebratory events to commemorate the birth of the Leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, the man who made Venezuela great,” the schedule was captioned, published via social media this Tuesday, July 25.

On Tuesday, the first day of the events, a children’s workshop was held. Entitled “Reuse and Movement,” the workshop was taught by Julio Perez and worked on making toys with useful material. The event was held at the Arañero Hall, located in the Cuartel de la Montaña, where the remains of Commander Chavez rest.

On Wednesday, the activities continued in the same location, with a workshop on Abayomi Dolls callwe “Africa Lives,” presented by Nelly Cabello.

At midnight on Friday, July 28, a birthday cannon shot will be fired, and the children’s activities will continue with the “Pedacito de patrimonio” workshop, facilitated by Marlene García.

President Hugo Chávez was born on July 28, 1954, and so would have been 69 years old this year. His presences and imprint can be seen in every aspect of Venezuelan life, for good or for bad, depending on the political stance of the analyst. However, what is agreed upon by the masses, despite political differences, is the formidable charisma of Chávez, that connected the masses in a way not a single Venezuelan—and maybe world politician—ever dreamed of.

