“Coercive and unilateral measures are illegal and illegitimate, constituting a form of war by destabilizing and imposing changes of government through coups d’état,” said Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

At the United Nations, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada condemned the aggressive, interfering, arbitrary, and unjust policies applied by the imperialist powers against the peoples.

“Coercive and unilateral measures are illegal and illegitimate, constituting a form of war by destabilizing and imposing changes of government through coups d’état,” said Moncada when speaking at the high-level segment of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

The diplomat reiterated his solidarity with those who live under this barbarism, a repetition of the waves and echoes of imperialist, colonialist, and fascist models, which caused the death of millions of human beings.

Powerful words from Nicaragua's Sandinista government at the UN🔥🇳🇮 "We are living through the extinction of the imperialist, colonialist model of looting and genocide, whose greed has harmed nature". The Global South is overcoming "the overwhelming and criminal greed of… pic.twitter.com/qMYKoJhI4B — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 26, 2023

He also expressed his country’s position against the United States’ blockade policies and his solidarity with the people and governments of Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, Bolivia, Palestine, and Syria, among other nations suffering from US imperialist policies.

Minister Moncada added that Nicaragua recognizes Russia in its struggle for peace and security in the world, which everyone must defend from the threats of empires and their neo-Nazi policies.

In his speech, he demanded respect for the United Nations system so that it may recover its founding values.

He mentioned the agreements of the Group of 77+China Summit held in Cuba and recommended taking them into consideration so that nations break the chains of slavery, dependence, subjugation, and subordination.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister also mentioned the recent meeting of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), whose membership has now increased. He stated that BRICS represents new forces for the struggles for economic and financial sovereignty as free and capable peoples.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.