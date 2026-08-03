Colombian President Gustavo Petro compared “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, accusing him of being behind the recent migration crisis in the Spanish colonial enclave in North Africa, Ceuta.

Petro also called on Moroccans to recognize their own power and build genuine democracy in their country.

La invasión civil de marroquíes a Ceuta, imita la alianza que hizo Franco con los descendientes del antiguo califato de Córdoba, para reingresar a España y derrocar la república libertaria. El pueblo marroquí debe dejar de mirar España y concentrarse en el propio poder de… https://t.co/i9hOZhWUHl — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 2, 2026

“The civilian invasion of Moroccans into Ceuta imitates the alliance that Franco formed with the descendants of the ancient Caliphate of Córdoba to re-enter Spain and overthrow the libertarian republic,” Petro wrote on social media.

Instead of searching for ideals in Europe, Moroccans should focus on their own country and build “a united, democratic Arab Morocco” while preserving their culture and identity, he added.

Petro emphasized that those responsible for what occurred in the Spanish enclave on the African coast were not the people who “risked their lives to reach Spain,” but those operating behind them. He described the person responsible as “a genocidal fugitive at large.”

“The poor human being is not the enemy. The enemy lies in the money of a fugitive from justice for committing genocide who pays the poor of Islam to migrate to Spain: Netanyahu,” the Colombian president stated.

Between July 30 and 31, over 60,000 young Moroccans, including over 7,000 minors, entered Spain irregularly between Morocco and the city of Ceuta by swimming or crossing the border on foot, according to the president of the autonomous city, Juan Jesús Vivas.

Shortly afterward, Spain’s Interior Ministry reported that over 48,300 of the migrants had already returned. So far a death toll of the incident stands at 72 people.

Amid the new migration crisis affecting the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, European Union member states began deliberating and immediately implementing security measures. Italy temporarily suspended the Schengen area with Spain following the crisis in the enclaves, while France reinforced its border controls.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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