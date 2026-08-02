The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, holds the Law on Special Regime for Leases of Properties Intended for Housing after its approval, July 31, 2026. Photo: Wilmer Errades.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, holds the Law on Special Regime for Leases of Properties Intended for Housing after its approval, July 31, 2026. Photo: Wilmer Errades.