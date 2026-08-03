Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Sunday, August 2, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic announced the start of a gradual process to normalize diplomatic and consular relations. This announcement was made via an official statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The agreement follows a sustained dialogue between the two governments and is based on a roadmap that will be mutually developed to consolidate the renewed rapprochement.

Venezuela ordered the Dominican Republic and six other countries to withdraw their diplomatic representatives from Caracas on July 29, 2024, following interventionist statements questioning the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, in which President Nicolás Maduro was reelected.

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A gradual diplomatic roadmap

The first stage of the roadmap will focus on implementing the measures necessary to restore consular services, prioritizing the needs of Venezuelan and Dominican nationals residing in both countries.

The second stage will advance gradually toward the full normalization of diplomatic relations, following a timetable to be agreed upon by the two governments.

The announcement follows similar processes initiated with Peru and Chile to restore consular and diplomatic relations.

All three countries participated in the Lima Group, a Washington-backed regional mechanism created as part of the failed US campaign to diplomatically isolate Venezuela, undermine the Bolivarian Revolution, and promote regime change.

For over a decade, several Latin American governments aligned their foreign policies on Venezuela with Washington’s strategy of sanctions, diplomatic isolation, support for parallel institutions, and repeated attacks on the country’s sovereignty.

Historical ties amid shifting regional alignments

The Venezuelan-Dominican statement emphasized that the decision reflects a shared commitment to strengthening institutional communication channels for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

It also highlighted the historical ties of friendship between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to conducting the normalization process through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to the principles of international law.

Following the January 3 US bombing of Caracas and the kidnapping of President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, Venezuela’s complex relationship with Washington has developed under conditions that many analysts describe as a form of neocolonial tutelage.

Within this context, the successive decisions by Peru, Chile, and the Dominican Republic to restore relations with Venezuela are viewed by some observers as reflecting a change in Washington’s regional strategy rather than a fully autonomous reassessment by governments that previously followed the US-directed isolation campaign.

Unofficial translation of the Venezuelan statement follows:

The governments of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Dominican Republic report that, as a result of the dialogue held between the two parties, they have agreed to initiate a process of gradual normalization of their diplomatic and consular relations, based on a roadmap to be developed by mutual agreement.

The implementation of this roadmap will include, in a first stage, the adoption of the necessary measures for the restoration of consular services. Subsequently, it will progress towards the normalization of diplomatic relations, according to a schedule agreed upon by both parties.

This decision responds to the shared interest in strengthening institutional communication channels to benefit the nationals of both countries and the historical bonds of friendship that unite Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

Both Governments reaffirm their commitment to conducting this process through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to the principles of international law.

Caracas, August 2, 2026

Maiquetía freight operations to resume

In a related development, Venezuela’s Transportation Ministry announced on Friday, July 31, that cargo aviation operations will be fully restored at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía starting August 5.

The measure forms part of the Venezuelan government’s efforts to gradually restore airport services following the catastrophic June 24 double earthquakes.

According to the ministry, cargo operations will resume in compliance with civil aviation safety standards and all applicable national and international regulations.

The resumption of cargo flights constitutes a fundamental part of the plan to restore full services at Venezuela’s primary international gateway and push for the economic recovery of La Guaira state, the area most affected by the earthquake.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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