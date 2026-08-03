Headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Casa Amarilla, in Caracas, illuminated with the colors of the Palestinian flag on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/file photo.

Headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Casa Amarilla, in Caracas, illuminated with the colors of the Palestinian flag on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/file photo.