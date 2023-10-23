Nicaragua has taken delivery of a fleet of 250 buses from China in a major boost to its public transport system.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo said Thursday’s delivery commemorated the start of the Sandinista popular insurrection in the central American nation in 1977.

Earlier this month she announced that China has agreed to send 1,500 buses in the coming months, confirming that another 250 will arrive in November.

Ms Murillo said: “With these first 250 buses there will be a total change in the fleet that connects with [the capital] Managua.”

It comes a day after Nicaragua received a food donation from Russia that will be used to support the school snack programme implemented by its socialist government.

The donation, via the World Food Programme, consists of 172 tons of wheat flour and more than 300 tons of sunflower oil, with an estimated value of more than $2 million dollars (£1.64m).

Presidential adviser for the promotion of investments, trade & international co-operation Laureano Ortega thanked Russia “for contributing through this food programme to the fundamental pillar of the full and comprehensive human development of our society.”

(Morning Star) by Roger McKenzie

