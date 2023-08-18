During a tour of the La Ladera sector’s La Hoyada neighborhood in La Vega parish, Caracas, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, proposed the opening of new voting centers.

“We have to create new electoral centers in the epicenter of each community, so that voters can go to vote with peace of mind,” President Maduro said.

The president made the announcement during the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Missions and Great Missions System, where he suggested that the neighborhood must have “a facility supervised by the CNE (National Electoral Council) so that, in the middle of the neighborhood, of the community, these families (voters) go to vote with peace of mind.”

“It is essential to urbanize Venezuela’s popular neighborhoods, to build beautiful, functional communities,” he added.

“There are many things to be done, many things that are being done, and only the people’s power can do, say, build, and alert, through all the systems,” President Maduro said. “It was precisely 10 years ago that I created the System of Missions and Great Missions to give cohesion to all the missions [social programs] created by our Commander Chávez.”

President Maduro went on to note that, in order to celebrate the anniversary of the Missions and Great Missions System, 100 new Mission Bases were inaugurated this Thursday throughout the country, bringing the system’s total to two thousand Mission Bases. “By the end of this year,” said President Maduro, “we will reach 2,500 Mission Bases for the communities.”

The Mission Bases are small buildings in which members of the community can gather, practice sports, benefit from social programs, and exercise their social and political rights.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

