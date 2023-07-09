The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has approved a document reiterating its support for Venezuela and its constitutional government headed by President Nicolás Maduro, thus challenging the US-imposed blockade on the country.

The alternate ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations, Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán, posted on his Twitter account that the document was approved by the heads of state and government of the NAM in Kampala, capital of Uganda.

“The NAM foreign ministers have condemned the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Venezuelan State, as well as the unilateral economic, commercial, and financial coercive measures illegally imposed against the nation since August 25, 2017, which have a direct impact on the Venezuelan people, affecting the full enjoyment of their human rights,” the document summarized.

The NAM also expressed its concern about such measures, which are a violation of international law, “going against the provisions of the Declaration on the Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.”

The NAM called on the government of the United States to “completely, immediately, and unconditionally repeal these coercive, unilateral, and interventionist measures, which affect the spirit of dialogue and political understanding among nations.”

The NAM foreign ministers ratified their support for Venezuela’s participatory and empowered democracy, in view of the upcoming presidential elections.

The permanent ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, Héctor Constant Rosales, highlighted the NAM’s recognition for the strengthening of cooperation between Venezuela and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

