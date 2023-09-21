In a new display of interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, discredited secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, expressed his support for the illegal rounds of bidding held by Guyana for oil exploitation in the disputed Essequibo territory.

Through social media, Almagro acknowledged “Guyana’s right” to welcome investors and affirmed that they must preserve their territorial integrity and security by taking the case with Venezuela to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Luis Almagro’s statement on a bilateral issue between Guyana and Venezuela is yet another example of his actions against Venezuela, as he has demonstrated on several occasions, and constitutes a clear disregard for the Geneva Agreement of 1966 stipulating that all resolution options should be agreed upon by both parties—which is not the case with this unilateral decision of Guyana at the ICJ.

We vehemently decry intimidatory tactics that seek to undermine the principle of "good neighborliness." We recognize the right of Guyana to welcome investors. Guyana must preserve its territorial integrity & security by addressing its case with Venezuela at the @CIJ_ICJ.… — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) September 20, 2023

In this regard, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez repudiated the fact that the OAS secretary general is always ready to speak up when it comes to violating international law, the sovereignty of states, and their territorial integrity. Likewise, she condemned Almagro for always joining the “clique of Exxon Mobil employees to attack Venezuela”.

“Guyana violates the Geneva Agreement and its own sovereignty to make an offering to transnational interests,” VP Rodríguez wrote on social media. “We will not allow Guyana to unilaterally dispose of maritime territory not yet delimited. Venezuela will always assert its legitimate rights.”

“Venezuela’s sun rises in the Essequibo,” added Rodríguez.

Este esperpento siempre presente cuando se trata de vulnerar el Derecho Internacional, la soberanía de los Estados y su integridad territorial. @Almagro_OEA2015 se suma a la camarilla de empleados de la Exxon Mobil para agredir a Venezuela. Guyana vulnera el Acuerdo de Ginebra y… https://t.co/mJFFFsWPoL — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) September 20, 2023

Venezuela described the bidding round undertaken by Guyana as illegal. In these bidding rounds, Guyana sold off the right to exploit maritime areas within the Essequibo territory, which is currently a disputed area between the two countries.

“The government of Guyana and its ruling elites continue to act brazenly as employees of Exxon Mobil,” read a statement on the subject by Venezuela’s government. “And they have surrendered their sovereignty and independence to this US company with the pretension of appropriating natural resources that do not belong to them.”

Yesterday I joined @JakeSullivan46 for a meeting with President Ali of Guyana. Building on @VP’s extensive engagement in the Caribbean, we discussed our excellent and growing partnership on energy, food security, climate, migration and regional security. https://t.co/YQhbYCZTom — Phil Gordon (@PhilGordon46) September 16, 2023

The first round of bidding for Guyana’s oil blocks closed on September 12. Six companies, including ExxonMobil of the United States, submitted bids for eight of the 14 blocks that were put up for auction.

In order to seek support for his actions and mobilize his diplomatic lobby, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali met last Friday, September 15, with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“During the meeting, National Security Advisor Sullivan noted the United States’ interest in partnering with Guyana at the United Nations Security Council during their upcoming term on shared priorities, including energy security, climate change, and the shared regional impacts of Venezuela’s migration and security crisis,” read a statement issued by the White House on the meeting.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

