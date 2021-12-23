Omicron has Arrived in Venezuela

This Wednesday, December 22, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported that seven cases of people infected with the Omicron variant were detected in Venezuela. The announcement was made at the ceremony for the 2021 National Awards for Science, Technology and Innovation.

The cases were detected in people who entered the country through the Maiquetía airport, from other countries such as Europe, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, among others. All were detected in the states of Miranda, Lara, and the Capital District.

“Omicron has arrived and it is more contagious, we must take care of ourselves,” said the president. “It was inevitable, since a few days ago it arrived in Colombia… The best defense against Omicron is that we are going to be vaccinated early, to achieve 90% vaccinated in Venezuela by December 31.”

The cases

The head of state detailed that among those who were infected with this new COVID-19 variant, are:

• A 20-year-old from Guatire who arrived on December 13 from Panama.

• A 32-year-old woman, a resident of Barquisimeto, who traveled from Istanbul.

• A young resident of La Candelaria, in Caracas, who returned on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

• A boy who entered the country on December 17 on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

• A 54-year-old woman who arrived in Venezuela on December 12.

President Maduro also recalled that this new phase of the pandemic demands the acquisition of more screening tests and treatments, in addition to improving various healthcare centers.

Likewise, the Venezuelan president stressed that by December 31 the goal of vaccinating 90% of the population will be reached, and urged the population that is not vaccinated to go to health and vaccination centers to be immunized, and thus minimize chances of serious illness.

Featured image: Person holding a blood sample of COVID-19 Omicron B.1.1.529 variant, and general data of COVID-19 coronavirus mutations. Photo by Getty Images.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

