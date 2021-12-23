Venezuela Maintains 7 International Air Routes

Despite the fact that the state of emergency declared in Venezuela due to the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be lifted, the president of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), Juan Teixeira Díaz, announced that seven international air routes will continue to service the country.

RELATED CONTENT: CONVIASA Reinitiates Flights to 3 South American Countries

He clarified that commercial flights to Mexico, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Russia, Bolivia, and Cuba will remain available, as is the case with domestic air travel. When touching upon the subject of COVID-19 sanitary measures, he assured the public that these protocols will remain active and will be subject to the strictest supervision.

“I foresee no obstacles that should hold us back,” said Teixeira Díaz. “The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela has guaranteed the vaccination plan, not to mention the implementation of sanitary measures which have thoroughly helped to contain the spread of the virus.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Resumes Domestic Commercial Flights for Most Cities

INAC also reiterated that measures restricting the arrival and departure of flights, aside from the exceptions noted above, will remain active until 18 January 2022, and that flights will only be permitted if they are for reasons such as emergencies, humanitarian causes, repatriations, or flights simply passing through Venezuelan airspace.

Featured image: Airport. Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.