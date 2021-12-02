Opposition Governors Describe Meeting with President Maduro as Positive

On Tuesday night, November 30, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with newly elected opposition governors and municipal opposition authorities.

Through their social media networks, Zulia’s governor-elect Manuel Rosales, Nueva Esparta’s governor-elect Morel Rodríguez, and Cojedes’ governor-elect Alberto Galindez described the meeting with the head of state as positive. The gathering was convened in order to present and address the problems of the representatives’ respective states.

On his Twitter account, Rosales thanked the president for his “receptivity to what was raised” and described the meeting as “fruitful” in the process of finalizing “operating agreements between the different levels of public administration.”

Informo al Zulia que continúo la coordinación para abordar las urgencias de nuestros 21 mpios. Hoy efectué importantes planteamientos al Presidente Nicolás Maduro en fructífera reunión destinada a concretar acuerdos de funcionamiento entre los distintos niveles de la adm pública. — Manuel Rosales (@manuelrosalesg) December 1, 2021

For his part, the governor of Nueva Esparta, Morel Rodríguez, asserted that this meeting “opens the path for a new stage of reconciliation and joint efforts where those who will benefit most will be our people.”

In this sense, Rodríguez explained that the proposals presented to the president included issues related to tourism, in order to recover the development of Nueva Esparta state, which includes the popular tourist destination of Margarita Island.

A solo 9 días de haber ganado las elecciones en #NuevaEsparta nos sentimos muy orgullosos y aún más comprometidos con los neoespartanos por los alcances que hemos logrado, en función de la recuperación y el desarrollo económico y social de la entidad. @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/nAwchrHiEh — Morel Rodríguez A. (@MorelRodriguezA) December 1, 2021

Acciones que, sin duda alguna, traerán progreso a #Margarita y Coche, porque somos reconocidos como autoridades, avizorando así un estupendo porvenir para la entidad insular. — Morel Rodríguez A. (@MorelRodriguezA) December 1, 2021

Along these same lines, the governor-elect of Cojedes state, Alberto Galindez, thanked President Maduro for listening to the concerns of the people of Cojedes.

Hoy llevamos la voz del pueblo #Cojedes a Miraflores, donde nos escuchó atentamente el presidente @NicolasMaduro @ConCiliaFlores y @jorgepsuv quienes respondieron afirmativamente a los planteamientos que hice para el beneficio de todos. Ahora a trabajar duro#VamosVamosCojedes pic.twitter.com/Wl05wm7eX9 — Alberto Galindez (@albertogalindez) December 1, 2021

Featured image: The opposition governor of Zulia state meets President Nicolas Maduro in Miraflores Palace after being proclaimed as winner in the 21N regional elections. Photo by Twitter/@luchalmada.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

