December 2, 2021

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Opposition Zulia state governor meets President Nicolas Maduro in the Miraflores Palace after being proclaimed as winner in the 21N regional elections. Photo by Twitter / @luchalmada.
News Politics 

Opposition Governors Describe Meeting with President Maduro as Positive

orinocotribune , , , , , , , ,

On Tuesday night, November 30, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with newly elected opposition governors and municipal opposition authorities.

Through their social media networks, Zulia’s governor-elect Manuel Rosales, Nueva Esparta’s governor-elect Morel Rodríguez, and Cojedes’ governor-elect Alberto Galindez described the meeting with the head of state as positive. The gathering was convened in order to present and address the problems of the representatives’ respective states.

On his Twitter account, Rosales thanked the president for his “receptivity to what was raised” and described the meeting as “fruitful”  in the process of finalizing “operating agreements between the different levels of public administration.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jorge Rodríguez: We Are Not and Will Not Be Anyone’s Colony

For his part, the governor of Nueva Esparta, Morel Rodríguez, asserted that this meeting “opens the path for a new stage of reconciliation and joint efforts where those who will benefit most will be our people.”

In this sense, Rodríguez explained that the proposals presented to the president included issues related to tourism, in order to recover the development of Nueva Esparta state, which includes the popular tourist destination of Margarita Island.

RELATED CONTENT: Barinas State PSUV Governor Argenis Chávez Resigns

Along these same lines, the governor-elect of Cojedes state, Alberto Galindez, thanked President Maduro for listening to the concerns of the people of Cojedes.

 

Featured image: The opposition governor of Zulia state meets President Nicolas Maduro in Miraflores Palace after being proclaimed as winner in the 21N regional elections. Photo by Twitter/@luchalmada.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

WANT MORE?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Website | + posts