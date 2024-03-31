By Susana Khalil – Mar 29, 2024

Let us decolonize our minds and our guts.

Let’s de-idiotize the minds, from TV to academia.

Judaism is linked to the Jewish religion, Judaism is not linked to a people.

Islam is linked to the Islamic religion, Islam is not linked to a people.

Christianity is linked to the Christian religion, Christianity is not linked to a people.

It is unfortunate to have to explain this, today in the 21st century of alleged secular values, of supposed anti-imperialist values, and of a world where we believe and feel that the anachronism of colonialism has been overcome in history….

There is no ethno-religiosity, there is no ethno-homosexuality, there is no ethno-feminism, there is no ethno-bourgeoisie, and so on, of inventions, sophisms and mockery typical of the Eurocentric epistemicide.

But let us suppose that this scam of believing that the European Jews, the creators of the Zionist colonial movement, are the Jewish people, if that were the case, be sure that these Europeans with Indo-European roots who converted to the Jewish religion would not be the Jewish people. The historian Shlomo Sand states that if you want to look for the Jewish people, you have to look for it in the genes of the Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, and Iraqis.

To the secular and non-secular worlds, are the Jews a people or a religion? This is practically not raised or formulated in any media tribune, including social networks, pro-Palestinian activism, or even in the academic-intellectual scenario. There are several reasons why this is considered a taboo subject; you will be condemned as an anti-Semite for the mere fact of raising it or including it in our supposedly “democratic” debates.

They have injected and embedded in the world in a bohemian way the pseudo-scientific and grotesque affirmation, believing that the converts to the Jewish religion are the Jewish people. It is a Eurocentric sophism that hijacks, manipulates, misrepresents, and falsifies history through the sacred Semitic scriptures of the monotheistic Judeo-Christian-Muslim triad.

This outrage of the Jewish-Zionist religious community is a lie illustrated with refined and hallucinating intellectual, media, and celestial pleasure. Using the fascinating passages of history and biblical myths has doped the world, not only the religious but also any non-practitioner of any religion. There are even atheists who refer to Jewish converts as the Jewish people. Some very pro-Palestinian people believe that Jewish converts are linked to or are the Jewish people. There are people of goodwill, honest, and sincere people who believe that Jewish converts are the ancient Semitic people. There are very enlightened people, including historians, who believe that the Jewish converts are the ancient Semitic people.

The sophisms of believing the converted Jews are the Jewish people help consolidate the idea of the colonization of Palestine. Although this belief already existed for at least a millennium in Europe and was an issue between Europeans, Jews, and Christians, it generated a toxic and decadent division of mutual hatred. I emphasize with the word mutual, that it is not only the hatred of the European Christians towards their European brothers of the Jewish faith, but also the hatred of the European Jews towards their European Christian counterparts.

The Euro-Christian hatred of the Euro-Jew has always been made visible unlike the often ignored Euro-Jewish hatred of the Euro-Christian (pause: the two religions come from the Semitic civilization, the Arab world today, I am referring to the religions, not to the European Jewish converts, nor to the European Christian converts).

The European converts to the Christian religion condemned their own European brother converts to the Jewish religion for murdering Jesus (Jesus was a Semite of the Jewish religion). On the other hand, the European converts to the Jewish religion saw Jesus as a heretic. There were also other aspects related to economic Jewish usury as well.

Interreligious disputes have existed in all peoples and at all times.

The Christian-Jewish and Jewish-Christian religious hatred is typical of Europe. The mockery is that after the colonial imposition of Euro-Zionism in Palestine, they make us believe that the hatred is a historical Jewish-Muslim one.

To the secular and non-secular worlds, the religious trilogy, Jewish-Christian-Muslim, comes from, is born in the Semitic civilization. It is a heritage and legacy of what is today the Arab world.

To the secular and non-secular worlds, what spread in the entire world were not the Jews, nor the Christians, or the Muslims. What spread in the world were the respective religious doctrines, which come from the Semitic world, today’s Arab ancestor.

It is unfortunate to have to explain this, today in the 21st century of so much sensibility, secular culture, and academic and intellectual worship.

In the context of the no longer hidden genocide against the native Palestinian people executed by the Eurocentric colonial regime of Israel in Gaza-Palestine, I believe it is time to transcend the subjugation of the world by this powerful fascism called Zionism, to liberate ourselves from the false humanism that inhabits our minds as part of this subjugation that makes us in a certain way a part of the genocide.

It is about revising ourselves, reflecting, re-studying, and rethinking of the belief that the converted Jews are the Jewish people. This absurdity, idiocy, ridiculousness, immaturity, and backwardness of our time has been effective in supporting the colonization and extermination of the native Palestinian people.

All this falsification and outrage of history operates through an aesthetic, psychedelic, hallucinatory mantle that legalizes this immoral fraud.

We have found ourselves confronted with classical colonialism, but this colonialism of our time is the worst since it does not come from a people, but from a European movement whose project is the fabrication of a nation-state. That is why in the colonization of Palestine, it usurps the history of the native people, that is, disguising itself as a Jewish people….

Today there is a clash between the masses and the ruling elites. Today the masses are in the streets in favor of the Palestinian people, against genocide, there is no doubt about that. But, the great multitude still does not know the root of the conflict. They think it is a religious and millenarian conflict.

Of course, in an attempt to hide the colonization of Palestine, the conflict is illustrated as a religious, millenary, complex, difficult, confusing, distant, and relative. It is prostrated in the abstract, there is a whole ether.

This is why we must take the Palestinian Cause out of the abstract.

The Palestinian Cause is the national liberation struggle of the native people against a Eurocentric colonial anachronism, called Israel.

That is all, there is nothing else. Don’t make up any more lies.

We are mental eunuchs if we continue to believe that converts to the Jewish religion are the Jewish people. That is a scam.

Ridicule is not something new, ridicule is powerful and this powerful ridiculousness is not new either. It succumbs to the criminal. You have to be a moron to believe that converts to the Jewish religion are the Jewish people.

We are morons, imbeciles, alienated mindsets, ridiculous, backward, inept, manipulated, idiotic, programmed machines. We are poor thinkers in believing and feeling that these Vikings, Saxons, Khazars, Caucasians, Slavs, Scandinavians, Celts, Germans, Gauls, in short, these Indo-European converts to the Jewish religion, are the Jewish people. I am talking about something recent, not of past centuries. It is happening today in our 21st century.

One is part of that genocide against the native Palestinian people when one believes in that historical swindle, but that does not matter if it is under a cloak of pseudo-humanist elegance.

