March 31, 2024
Ben Gurion proclaims the “State of Israel” in a museum in Tel Aviv, under the portrait of Theodor Herzl, founder of the zionist movement, on May 14, 1948. Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Rudi Weissenstein.

Ben Gurion proclaims the “State of Israel” in a museum in Tel Aviv, under the portrait of Theodor Herzl, founder of the zionist movement, on May 14, 1948. Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Rudi Weissenstein.