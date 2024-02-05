By Susana Khalil – Feb 3, 2024

Let’s be clear, no pirouettes please.

The native Palestinian people have the dignified right and duty to liberate themselves from Israel’s Eurocentric colonial anachronism.

The native Palestinian people, not only have the dignified right to liberate themselves from colonialism, but they have the duty and obligation, since in their liberation they would be liberating the world from the most powerful fascism of our historical time, such as Zionism.

The liberation of Palestine is a just, noble and generous right. It is a fertile and fecund right. A right of universal honor. It is a cry of our historical time.

I am not talking about the human rights of the Palestinians, I am talking about the right to national liberation of the native Palestinian people, which is not the same thing. The violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people is the consequence of the violation of their national right as a people, which was violated on May 14, 1948, when the colonial regime of Israel was imposed, through the famous Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel. And that for some years now, from their morbid creativity, they present it now as the date of: “Independence”. They mock the world… and it is regrettable to see figures in solidarity with Palestine, speaking in terms of the Independence of Israel. Such incoherence is lamentable.

The Palestinian Cause is the struggle of the native Palestinian people against the colonial regime of Israel that was imposed from Europe on May 14, 1948. That is all, there is absolutely nothing else. Do not invent more, the rest are attractive inventions, fascinating lies to hide an immoral, inhumane and abominable colonialism. It is the historic moment to put an end to psychedelia, intellectual, academic, religious, political, media and even pro-Palestinian activism itself.

Historically, the worthy deed of the native peoples in the face of the colonizer has been to fight it, to abolish it.

Beware that the current episode of historical importance of October 7th be hijacked, in which everything is changed so that nothing changes. History knocks at our doors and it is with blood. History is in our hands to defeat this macabre mourning that humanity is going through. It is the moment of libertarian and liberating solidarity. We are faced with the need for a profound revolutionary solidarity. It is not a question of charitable solidarity, the solidarity of alms. It is solidarity for human dignity. It is solidarity for the liberation of the native Palestinian people from the colonial regime of Israel. It is solidarity for the abolition of the colonial regime of Israel. Otherwise we would be innocently contributing once again to strengthening the Zionist fascism that threatens all humanity.

…Damn Palestinian people if you don’t save humanity…

The efficacy of Israeli colonialism lies in the powerful international Zionist movement. A powerful fascist elite that has governments inside almost every government in the world. It is the invisible empire, it is the empire itself. The abolition of that colonialism implies the decline of that fascist force and the decline of Western imperial fascism.

It is a classic colonialism, a moral obscenity since colonialism is the mother of savagery against humanity. Now it is a colonial anachronism that does not come from a people, as happened in the historical colonialism, but comes from a European movement, Zionism, which has as its project the invention of a nation-state, and used the Jewish religious community for such a project. This European Jewish community, disguised as “the Jewish People,” is a whole Eurocentric falsification of history, not only to hide a colonialism but to legitimize it with great beauty. It is the perfect crime, sadism made romance.

…Europeans of Jewish religion, you are not the Jewish People….

And since the imposition of that colonialism in 1948, the systematic ethnic cleansing of the native Semitic population has been operating, with the purpose of extermination. There is nothing new today, the only new thing is that what the Arabs and Persians have been saying and shouting for decades, and they did not believe them, and they were labeled as anti-Semites, today the world is seeing it.

Let us decolonize our minds, let us free ourselves from the monumental and comfortable lie, that these Europeans of Jewish religion, are the “Jewish People” that returned to the ancestral land after 2000 years…That it is the land that God promised them…let us get out of our comfort zone and above all let us get out of our fear to condemn Zionism.

I am not surprised by that colonial society in which its vast majority ended up trapped in a sociopathy, a lugubrious, racist, Nazi, supremacist, denialist society. There is nothing new, that colonial society was born, lives and strengthens within a fascist organic. It is absurd, stupid and how ignorant is the analysis that says that Israel today has fallen into the hands of the extreme right. That entity is by antonomasia of the fascist right. The very fact of its colonial creation is pure fascism.

Our fear turns us into hypocritical executioners, that hypocrisy turns us into part of that dark society, we are its metastasis. Let us save ourselves, let us get out of fear: end the colonial regime of Israel.

While the colonial regime of Israel claims that it has the right to defend itself, the native Arab-Semitic, Canaanite, Levantine people of greater Syria have the right to liberate themselves from their colonizer.

In the liberation of the native Palestinian people, the population that carries the Israeli colonial gentilion would come to carry the native Palestinian gentilion and live with equal rights in Palestine.

Historically, the colonizer defends and defends himself by massacring the native people, whom he considers the beast…Yes, and the native people historically struggle to free themselves from the colonizer.

To the world, enough of living under the dirty and criminally disturbing lie of believing that these Europeans are the Jewish people, how immature and stinking ridiculous. Absurd and disturbing backwardness of our historical time.

It is the time to take up again, to rebirth the essence and raison d’être of the Palestinian Cause, that is to say, its right to free itself from an anachronistic colonialism, today in the 21st century.

(Al Mayadeen)

