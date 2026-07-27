By Susana Khalil – Jul 24, 2026

Palestine has battled against colonizers, whether it be a movement, that is, not a people (as was the case of the Crusades and Zionism), or colonialism coming from another people, and will continue to struggle against them.

The eternal, saecula saeculorum clarification, the struggle of the native Semitic Palestinian people, is not religious. I am destined to reiterate this since there exists a thinking nullity which reduces the Arab-Persian world to a religious commodity.

To the point of ad nauseam, one must explain to Western ineptitude that the cause of the native Semitic Palestinian people is a national liberation struggle against the Eurocentric, expansionist, colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.” That is all. That is it, you creative genius of innovation and forever melodious fraud.

The Palestinian cause is not religious and is not even about human rights. The violation of the human rights of the Palestinians is the consequence of the violation of their national rights, their right to independence against colonialism.

A call to analysts: quit reducing the Arab-Persian world to a religious commodity, we must move beyond that crutch, that mold, that simplism; it is vain, it is empty, it is clumsy, it is comfortable. Get out of autopilot mode, it is artificial; and that artificiality is the semiotic guillotine against the native Semitic Palestinian people.

Europe of splendor and polytheistic horror, which strangled its own European brothers of monotheistic Christian and Jewish faith, later converted to these religions that originated from Semitic civilization, the Mashrek, today’s Arab world.

That Europe, bearer of its own identity and anthropological manifesto, did not identify with that sacred foreign manifesto, the Christian-Jewish manifesto from the Mashrek, today’s Arab world. Subsequently, that same Europe adopted the Christian and Jewish religion that it previously hated.

A new identity, a feeling, an imagery, and a worldview begin… A hatred also begins among European brothers, some of Jewish religious confession and others of Christian religious confession. A historical and millennia-old hatred; mind you, a hatred specific to Europe, and not the world. We should not generalize! The persecution of followers of the Jewish religion is characteristic of Europe and Russia. It was not in the world, it was not in Africa, in Latin America, the Arab-Persian world, Asia, etc. It is a misery of Europe.

A reminder: European monotheism is not European, it is a monotheism that comes from the Mashrek, today’s Arab world. This does not make Europeans less or more European, but it also does not make them Semitic, that is, originating from the Mashrek.

A prelude

The reason for this article is to illustrate, dismantle, and raise awareness about freeing oneself from the media, religious, academic, and intellectual prison of the powerful scam of believing and feeling that the cause of national liberation of the native, Semitic, Arab-Palestinian people is a “conflict between Muslims and Jews,” between Arabs and Jews, “ancient hatred.” This is a hoax, the marketing of a free, critical, analytical, and dialectical world. For example, the native Semitic Palestinians fought against Turkish-Ottoman colonialism, who were of the Muslim faith. It was between the native Semitic Palestinian people and the Ottoman people, both of whom were of the Muslim faith (75% of the Palestinian population is Muslim). A call, please, to discern.

I. The Crusades, European religious fascism: colonialism that does not originate from a people but from a religious movement

A reminder, Christianity did not originate in Europe but in the ancestor of what is now the Arab world. In Europe, a Christian movement emerged, known as the Crusades, with the purpose of controlling maritime routes, under the guise of combating the expansion of Islam. The European crusaders claimed that Jerusalem, Saint John of Acre, Akka, Damascus, and Alexandria were their divine possessions. In 1099, they imposed the Latin Empire of Jerusalem (the Crusades of 1099 and Zionism of 1948 are the same). The Crusades presume that these territories are their divine legacy and that they were called by God to liberate them from Muslim and Jewish enemies. It is important to mention that Christian Arabs fought against the European Crusaders.

The largest massacre of Semitic Muslims, Semitic Jews, and Semitic Christians was carried out by the Crusaders, by Europeans who had converted to the Christian religion, by Europeans who massacred their own brothers of Christian and Jewish religious confessions in Europe.

Subsequently, Jerusalem was liberated by the Syrian Kurd, Salah il Dine il Ayoubi, Saladin. This man revived the pluralism and symbiosis of Jewish Semitic, Christian Semitic, and Muslim Semitic peoples.

Attention, the Latin Empire of Jerusalem was abolished, never with the intention of ending Christianity or Christians, but with the intention of ending the colonizer. It was against the colonial and imperial factor. A detail, that colonialism of conquest, the Crusades, was not a colonialism originating from a people as in classical colonialism, it came from Europe with the aim of controlling maritime routes and used Christian religious identity as its driving force and inspiring soul…

II. Turkish-Ottoman colonialism: colonialism that originates from a people

Palestine and the Ottoman Empire, Muslims against Muslims. Palestine, a people fighting another people, fighting the imperial-colonizer people, the Ottomans.

In 1517, Palestine was colonized by the bloody Ottoman Empire, an empire with official Islamic religious authority. Let me explain, the Spanish colonial empire existed, with a Catholic religious authority. Let me explain: all colonial empires had and have a religious aegis. The Ottoman Empire remained in Palestine until 1917. The British Empire took advantage of and utilized the native Palestinian, agreeing with them to help fight against the Turkish-Ottoman colonizer in favor of their liberation and independence. In its last two years, the Ottoman Empire had killed 50,000 Palestinians.

With the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the British Empire imposed itself in Palestine for a period of 22 years, and it was during this period that the Anglo-British transition toward the colonization of Palestine by the Euro-Zionist movement (movement, not people) was forged, only to officially impose colonialism in 1948, under the fraudulently named “Israel.”

Conclusion

Ahmed Yasin, a native Semitic Palestinian, a member of Hamas killed by colonialism, summed it up very well: we will fight anyone who tries to colonize our people, whether they are Jewish, Muslim, or Christian.

Edward Said, a native Palestinian Semite, in his work Orientalism, shows the brutality of Eurocentric academic racism that falsifies history from an imaginary and non-scientific esthetic.

(Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH