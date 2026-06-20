By Susana Khalil – Jun 17, 2026

Let us free ourselves.

Let us not get confused, let us not get tangled up, let us not be manipulated. Let us free ourselves from the talented and creative fear, let us get to the point, there will be no free indigenous, sovereign and democratic Arab-Persian, Kurdish world, nor will there be a free indigenous Arab-Persian woman as long as the Eurocentric colonial expansionist anachronism fraudulently called “Israel” exists. Yes, women today in Iraq and Syria are brutally threatened by the Western barbarism of their offspring called Al-Qaeda, to the benefit of Zionism.

The Zionist plan is not limited to just colonizing Palestine, but its aim is creating the “Greater Israel,” and that is logical from the Eurocentric, supremacist, racist, and colonial expansionist equation, formula, and sentiment. The Arab-Persian indigenous peoples can disappear if they do not combat this colonialism.

With all due respect, a call to self-examination, a call to reflection, it is time to transcend. If we are not aware, if we do not speak in terms of the end of the existence of the Eurocentric colonial expansionist anachronism fraudulently called “Israel,” then we are a fetish, the useful prostitute to that Eurocentric Nazi-Zionism that is a break in the moral universe of humanity.

I see very honest, sincere, brilliant, enlightened, caring, and supportive people confronting the tragedy and horror experienced by the native Palestinian people; but at the same time, they claim that colonial “Israel” has the right to exist. This carries an aromatic sound, that sound is a gas chamber. It is the varnish of the anti-Palestinian pogrom.

No, we say loudly, the Eurocentric colonialism fraudulently called “Israel” has no right to exist, it is an anti-right, it is against rights. Moreover, that Eurocentric colonial anachronism is, by its very nature, the end of the Arab-Persian and Kurdish peoples.

Today, although it is nothing new, soldiers from the army and colonial society can already be heard publicly chanting: “I need to kill babies, I have killed 13 babies!” in absolute ecstasy.

Given that it is impossible to hide the macabre holocaust against the native Semitic Palestinian people, we can see very skilled figures, philo-Semites (they are the most dangerous) from the left and progressive world, condemn it fiercely and ultimately always accompanied by the elegant whip, colonial “Israel” has the right to exist. It is a roulette for the noose. Among them are Noam Chomsky, Bernie Sanders, Jeffrey Sachs, Chris Hedges; the list is long, although at least Norman Finkelstein now acknowledges that this monstrosity must be abolished.

Urgent, the harsh reality demands that we free ourselves from so much ineptitude, demagoguery, and/or the “strategy” of saying that the problem is the Slavic Netanyahu. Attention, the problem is not that an extreme right has emerged. The problem is the very existence of the expansionist colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.” And our historical duty is to abolish it.

We remain trapped, we continue in a sinister roulette of cursing, condemning, expressing great and accurate reflections, but we cannot reach, we cannot transcend, or we do not fully embrace this conflict from its root, that is, the native Palestinian people who are fighting against a Eurocentric colonialism fraudulently called “Israel.” There is atrophy, in addition to fear and threats.

Apart from decolonizing our minds, it is essential to become aware that accepting the existence of a colonial anachronism today in the 21st century is an act of human brutality; and the most tormenting thing is that it is imposed as a humanist value.

It is terrifying to say: End of the Eurocentric, expansionist, colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.” I see that, from that same fear, creativity flows, but excuse me, the awareness that what is at stake is to put an end to the existence of that colonialism is not materializing.

Instead it is the creative fear, the ancient, complex, difficult, relative religious conflict, keeping it in the chimera, in the labyrinth, in the ether, in the abstract. That is part of censorship, the smokescreen. It is the invisible bonfire of pseudo-thought.

It is disturbing to see that people do not know that this conflict is merely the struggle of a native people against a colonial anachronism. That is all. Leave the psychedelia, leave the acrobatics and pirouettes, the epic and the tales. Get out of your comfort zone, Zionism is worse than Nazism, let us think about those children who are yet to be born.

I express my condemnation with reflection, respect, and anger.

Accepting a Nation-State of the Jewish religious community (hijacked by Zionist Nazism) based on colonial practice turns our historical time into an environment of fools, idiots, and simpletons. Believing that the Jewish religious community is a people, or that Palestine is the land that God promised them, or that they are returning to the land of their ancestors (Indo-Europeans, not Semites) after two thousand years, or due to the persecutions of Jews in Europe, they need a “safe” place—this is childishness, immaturity, ineptitude. It is a humiliation of human thought, it is ridiculous, it is foolish, it is an incongruity, it is nonsense, it is a blunder, it is a mockery, it is a jest.

Let us understand that the absurd does not remain merely absurd; it has a reason for existing, it is the vehicle, it is the mechanism for the macabre. So, this is a call for honesty, to become aware and abolish that Eurocentric colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.”

Our historical time is trapped in backwardness, it is retrograde, it is savage, it is barbaric.

We have an appointment with History and Humanity; our present and future are in our hands. We will be the future, we will be in the future when we are no longer here.

We will be the life of those who are yet to be born.

Do not hide in that hideout of semiology, executioners of deceitful humanism. The Eurocentric expansionist colonialism fraudulently called “Israel” must be abolished.

(Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH