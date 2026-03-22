By Susana Khalil – Mar 15, 2026

Al-Qaeda is ruling in Syria today. I speak from anger and disgust, I speak from indignation and pain. Western savagery wants to turn Arab woman into trash.

Jeffrey Epstein governs in Syria today. There is partying in the anachronistic Eurocentric colony falsely called “Israel.”

It is a humiliation for every Arab and Persian woman to see Al-Qaeda ruling in Syria.

It should be a humiliation, an outrage to every woman and man in the world to see Al-Qaeda ruling in Syria.

There will be no free Arab-Persian world, nor free, sovereign, and democratic Kurdish and Turkish world as long as the Eurocentric colonial anachronism falsely called “Israel” exists on our ethnically Arab-Persian soil.

Not only will there not be a free, sovereign, and democratic Arab-Persian world, but the entire Arab-Persian ethno-cultural universe will be erased. The anachronism wants to make the Arab-Persian universe disappear. And if we do not fight like natives, we will disappear.

The Arab-Persian world is backward, retrograde, lagging, and savage for allowing the obscurantism of the Eurocentric colonial anachronism fraudulently called “israel” on Levantine-Palestinian soil.

We are the Arab-Persian world, we are that crucible, that mosaic of ancestral diversity and pluralism that “israel” wants to erase. The colonial project is to impose the “Greater Israel” through the falsification of history. One may say that this is absurd and impossible, and it is logical to say this, but we must understand that this goes beyond logic. Remember that the Arabs and Persians once said that it was absurd and impossible for a Jewish state to exist in Palestine. That absurdity became possible, and not only that, but it is the most powerful regime in the world. It is a regime that governs governments.

The ancient Arab-Persian peoples will be erased as long as that Eurocentric, Nazi-colonial anachronism, deceitfully called “Israel,” is embedded in our region. This is why the eternal war exists, this is why there are Arab tyrannies protected by the West, this is why there is a need to inject the poison of sectarianism into the rich crucible, the mosaic, the ancestral diversity and pluralism, for which we must reverse it by nurturing and promoting our ancestral diversity. We are not monolithic, because we are ancient peoples. It is for this reason that the West created the aberration of Al-Qaeda. Let us protect our peoples against sectarianism that only benefits the colonizer to subjugate and even exterminate us.

There are no democracies in the Arab world, but there is also no humanity in the ruling elite of the West when it comes to the otherness. Moreover, in the world, there is no popular participatory democracy but rather an accommodating representative democracy. Currently, there is a sadistic outrage against international law. It is then the time for armed struggle.

The Middle East (colonial name) is classified into: 1. Monarchical anachronisms, tyrannical ,in the service of the West. 2. Non-monarchical dictatorships in the service of the West, and if they do not submit to the exploitative, imperialist, colonial-Zionist West, they will be removed from their list of servile dictators, accused of being dictators.

In the Arab-Persian world, the problem is neither democracy nor dictatorship. To me, it seems artificial, demagogic, charlatan, instrumental, and above all criminal to address the issue of democracy and dictatorship without the chronic imperial, colonial-Zionist, and expansionist assault that the Arab-Persian world suffers from. The facts have proven it.

Democracy is a human value, we are morally eager for it in our crust of contemporary history and humanity. And since it is a human value, imperial cunning savagery turns it into its fetish.

Colonial Euro-Zionist fascism, through an esthetic liturgy, instrumentalizes and manipulates our humanity starting from the democratic ideal. They are dragging us, we let ourselves be dragged, longing for democracy. Democracy is what we will not have as long as we are inept, lazy people who only want to see the surface and not the substance. We are the useful idiots, as we are the ones who annihilate democracy.

Al-Qaeda in Syria. I speak from anger and disgust, I speak from indignation and pain, the Arab woman is trash… I am a Latina-Arab woman and I curse the perverse Western Zionist fascism.

Al-Qaeda did not exist in Syria, Al-Qaeda did not exist in Iraq. Today Syria is ruled by a monster, a beheader, a rapist of girls. A sinister figure who claims to have the “Islamic” right to rape a girl if she awakens or provokes his sexual desire. An inhumane Zionist who sees colonial “israel” as his friend. This Jeffrey Epstein in pseudo-Islamic wrapping claims that Iran and Hezbollah (worthy fighters against Zionism) are the enemies of Syria and not the Eurocentric colonial anachronism of “Israel.”

In Syria, a “dictator” was overthrown, not by the people but by the treacherous Arab dictators and the colonialism of Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the American empire, England, and Turkey. Yes, part of the population went out to celebrate, many knowing that what was coming was worse. Today, Syria, under Al-Qaeda, is a victory for Israel’s expansionist colonialism and a defeat for the dignity of the Arab woman.

Syria is the mother of the Levant, and we see that all this slaughter of the ancestral crucible and mosaic, of ancestral pluralism and diversity, the slaughter of Druze, Alawites, Christians, Shia Muslims, is the process of cultural genocide, memoricide, historicide to end the Arab-Persian world, to create the “Greater Israel.” Do you not see it?… Oh, democracy has arrived!

Filthy and vile is one who cries for justice for Palestine and flees from the suffering of my Syrian people. But beware, I will not let the enemy, that fascism, that inhumanity, that imperial and colonial atrophy capitalize on our internal crises and dialectics.

There is a shameless and marketing-driven left that talks about human rights without mentioning class struggle, inept individuals who do not address the imperialist inhumanity and Zionism that drives it.

There is a very criminal marketing-driven feminism that wants to protect its image and not to combat imperialism, as it is “tired” of the “imperial rhetoric.” It wants us to change the discourse even though the reality has not changed.

Al-Qaeda is a Western creation, an enemy of Pan-Arabism and the Arab-Persian woman.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

SK/OT/DZ