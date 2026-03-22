 There Will Be No Free Arab-Persian Woman While the Western Colony of ‘Israel’ Exists in the Levant – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 22, 2026
Syria's Al-Qaeda ruler, Ahmed Al-Shaara, with a map of "Greater Israel" in the background. Illustration: Batoul Chamas/Al-Mayadeen English.

Syria's Al-Qaeda ruler, Ahmed Al-Shaara, with a map of "Greater Israel" in the background. Illustration: Batoul Chamas/Al-Mayadeen English.