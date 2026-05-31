By Susana Khalil – May 28, 2026

I.

These Eurocentric Zionist colonizers are so sadistic that they now call May 14, the date of the colonization of Palestine, the “Independence Day of ‘Israel’.” An oxymoron that makes us think of George Orwell: war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.

The Eurocentric colonial Zionist movement has developed a talent for morbidity and sadism that has become stronger in the practice of its impunity.

On May 14, 1948, the European colonial fascist movement, Zionism, officially proclaims the creation of the State of “Israel.” In the document read by the non-Semitic Polish David Ben Gurion, the word independence does not appear. They begin to weaponize the word “independence” decades later.

Palestine at that time was under the British European colonial yoke, the British had already negotiated Palestine with the Euro-Zionist colonial movement. Palestine is handed over by Europeans to other Europeans (Banneman Report 1907, Balfour Agreement 1917).

Subsequently, the European colonial Zionist movement uses legal instances to carry out illegalities. The UN takes action and in November 1947 (at that time the UN was composed of only 58 countries), Resolution 181, called “The Partition of Palestine,” is approved, which consisted of the creation of a Jewish State (a religion disguised as a people) and an Arab State (Palestine is a people, not a religion).

Said Resolution is completely illegal, illegitimate, and immoral; since the UN is neither authorized nor empowered to fragment the territory of any people in the world; instead, the UN’s very purpose is to safeguard the sovereignty and security of peoples. Countries like Haiti, Liberia, and the Philippines were threatened with economic blockade if they did not vote in favor of Resolution 181. The diplomats and foreign ministers of many countries were bought and bribed with jewelry, checks to the wives of foreign minister. The president of Costa Rica at that time had received a check from the Zionists in the name of “Don Pepe.” The halls of the UN had become a den. The Zionists of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were not operating at that time, they had not been born yet.

Through Resolution 181, known as the “Partition of Palestine” and not the “Independence of Israel,” without consulting the Palestinian people, 56% of the native Palestinian territory, that is, more than half of the homeland, was granted to a foreign minority, and the native Palestinian majority was assigned 43%, with a euphemism of one percent invented for Jerusalem as “international territory.” Then the colonial entity violated the very Resolution that allowed it to occupy Palestine, as it took 71% of the territory instead of the 56% that had been designated to it.

The humiliation, the mockery, is that today this colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel” is a full member of the UN while the native Semitic Palestinian people are not full members.

Resolution 181 violated and continues to violate the UN Charter. This resolution must be abolished.

May 14, 1948, is the date of brutality and barbarism, the establishment of a Eurocentric colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel” in Palestine. A macabre truth not only for the native Palestinian people and/or the Arab-Persian world, but for humanity itself.

The world was exquisitely intoxicated, and it became intoxicated with the creation of the “State of ‘Israel’.” The world was told about the greatness of that “Israel,” but it was not made aware of the baseness of that greatness. The world embraced that “Israel,” not out of malice but out of kindness, as it was a loving deception, a humanist scam, but some are already waking up, others are confused, and some continue to support this colonial obscenity.

The native Semitic Palestinian people and subsequently the other neighboring peoples can be exterminated by the Eurocentric anachronism fraudulently called “Israel” in order to create Greater Israel, that is, to take more territories from the Arab-Persian peoples.

II.

Today, looking at the visible extermination of the native Semitic Palestinian people in Gaza, let us be fair, let us not get lost; it will be and is a criminal sin if we do not speak for the end of the Eurocentric, Nazi-Zionist, colonial, expansionist anachronism, fraudulently called “Israel.”

The reflections are real: Where were we when the palestinian people were being massacred, or what were we doing to save the Palestinian people? I humbly respond, very few people will have memory for that. There are great reflections, but they are not enough if cannot go beyond and speak in terms of the end of the existence of that Eurocentric colonial expansionist anachronism deceptively called “Israel.” It is the step to take.

We must wake up. There is no Jewish people, no Muslim people, no Christian people, no atheist people, no communist people, no capitalist people… No, this is not satire, I am only showing the degrading absurdity of what our historical time is.

The Palestinian cause is a cause of national liberation against colonialism, that is all; enough already, have mercy! Enough of academic intellectual demagoguery, Hollywood and its derivatives. Enough of ineptitude and incoherence turned into virtue. Enough of the unfortunate bonfire of my historical time.

What has been the noble historical deed of the native peoples while facing the colonizer? It has been to fight colonialism, to abolish it, and to liberate themselves.

The end of the Eurocentric colonial Nazism, fraudulently called “Israel,” is not the end of Judaism; on the contrary, it is to rescue Judaism from the Eurocentric Nazi-Zionist horror. The end of the Crusades did not at all mean the end of Christianity; on the contrary, it rescued Christianity from the European crusaders.

A colonial society that celebrates, glorifies, and boasts about the slaughter of native children is nothing new, the only new thing is that today it is visible. The Arab-Persian world has been warning about the danger of this colonialism since the decade of its imposition. People responded: you are anti-Semites, you are Muslims, you are Arabs, and you have a millennia-old hatred. The cynical thing is that the millennia-old hatred is European, Judeo-Christian, not Arab.

The existence of a Jewish state, a nation-state that is not a nation but a religion and of a colonial nature in the 21st century, is an insult to the human universe, it is a scam against morality and humanism. It is ridiculous, a ridiculousness that has criminal repercussions. It is absurd, it is nonsense, it is for fools, for idiots, for brutes, for morons, it is retrograde, savage, vile, it is a humiliation, it is despotic, it is a mockery, a sadistic mockery.

Here and alone, as far as I know, I respect the world’s solidarity, pain, and love for a free Palestine. While it is true that I come from the womb of a peasant woman, a Palestinian refugee, a survivor of Al-Nakba (1948), I declare that today I am no more Palestinian than any person in the world, those indignant people who go out to shout for a free Palestine, but my message is to make it clear that what is healthy and just is the total national liberation of the native Palestinian people. My message is the end of colonialism, of that colonial anachronism. Otherwise, we would be lost in a roulette. Our solidarity cannot be in a colonial standard or mold.

The end of Eurocentric Crusades was not the end of Christianity.

The end of the Eurocentric colonial “Israel” will not be the end of Judaism.

The end of Nazism was not the end of Germany.

The end of Al-Qaeda will not be the end of Islam.

The Armenians (a European people of beautiful Christianity) fleeing the Turkish genocide in 1915 arrived in Palestine not by cutting off heads, nor talking about two states or “Promised Land.” They were received with deep affection. Today, they are part of the Palestinian-Armenian fabric and identity.

My parents, fleeing the Eurocentric colonial Holocaust fraudulently called “Israel” in 1948, settled in Venezuela. They did not arrive by cutting off heads and talking about two states. Venezuela was a magical refuge of a loving, wild people, a people of strange beauty. The people talk about happiness and believe in happiness.

III.

Solutions

My life started in my beloved Venezuela, where the school textbooks told us about the Battle of Carabobo, the Battle of Boyacá, the Battle of Ayacucho, the Battle of Pichincha, the Battle of Junín, the Battle of Chirica.

The Palestinian cause is a cause of national liberation for the native Semitic Palestinian people against the Eurocentric colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.” That is it. Enough of the academic-intellectual nonsense, a monument and tribute to stupidity, to the foolishness useful for fascism.

The solution is the complete liberation of Palestine. The solution is the end of the Eurocentric colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.”

Now, once all of Palestine is liberated, the population that bears the colonial demonym “Israeli,” whoever wants to stay in Palestine, is welcome. YES, they can live in Palestine as Palestinian citizens, with equal rights.

Similarly, once all of Palestine is liberated, from the river to the sea, in the future if any European of any religious faith wishes to live in Palestine, for reasons of work, a sense of spiritual belonging, etc., they are welcome. They can apply for a passport, for the Palestinian nationality.

Also, once all of Palestine is liberated, if anyone in the world wishes to live in Palestine, they are welcome to do so and can apply for a Palestinian passport and nationality. That is how it used to be in Palestine, and that is what my parents did when they fled the Eurocentric colonial Holocaust in 1948 and settled in Venezuela. In the home of Venezuela, I grew up in the shelter of the Calypso rhythm of Callao, in my Bolívar state, and the insatiable love pain of my parents and other Arabs, for Falastin il Habiba (Beloved Palestine).

May the millions of Palestinian refugees scattered around the world return to Palestine. May humanity be returned its more than 11,000 years of Palestinian history. All this will be possible through national liberation against colonial anachronism.

(Al-Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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