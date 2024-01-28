Amid the ongoing war in Palestine, the Palestinian resistance movement Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) released a statement honoring the 16th anniversary of the passing of its founder Dr. George Habash, also known as al-Hakim (the wise one).

The full statement is translated below:

On the anniversary of the departure of its founder, Dr. George Habash, the Popular Front recalls his high ideals and clear, radical revolutionary positions.

On the sixteenth anniversary of the passing of the great national, pan-Arab and international leader, Dr. George Habash, founder of the Arab Nationalist Movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Front salutes the inspiring spirit of this leader, one of the most prominent figures of the Arab and global liberation movement, and the fighters of the Palestinian national movement throughout its history.

On this occasion, the Front expresses its pride and honor in its exceptional and revolutionary founding leader, who lived and died fighting for Palestine, the dignity of the Arab nation, and its unity. He was a staunch defender of the rights of refugees, workers, the poor, and the toiling masses, supporting the causes of the Arab nation, and the liberation movements in the world against imperialism and zionism, and the forces of colonization.

As the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine commemorates the anniversary of its founding leader, it remembers the lofty principles he established throughout his life, which have become beacons and principles guiding us and shaping the outlines of our national struggle.

This anniversary comes at a time when our Palestinian people are writing the most magnificent epics of heroism and sacrifice in the Gaza Strip, confronting the fiercest zionist assault against our people in the Strip, and inflicting significant losses on the zionist enemy through solid and courageous resistance.

We do not forget on this occasion the high ideals and the clear, decisive, and radical positions that characterized this great leader, who expressed his positions in all the pivotal and sensitive moments of our people’s history. We especially remember his rejection of surrender, capitulation, and the Oslo Accords, and any alignment or compliance with US projects. He always described the United States as the head of evil in the world whose aim is to liquidate the Palestinian cause and extend its hegemony over the region. He emphasized that resistance and unity are the keys to victory over the zionist project.

Loyalty to the late leader Al-Hakim requires escalating the resistance against the zionist enemy everywhere. This is the fundamental path that will repel the aggression and achieve our national goals. The founding leader Al-Hakim passed away, certain that the occupation would leave the land, seeing the occupation as economically and humanly losing, and that the severe political crisis in the zionist entity would force it, despite itself, to succumb to our national rights. All of this requires the formation of a unified national leadership to direct the ongoing battle with the zionist enemy and lead the masses in escalating the intifada and resistance.

Glory to the soul of the comrade leader and founder.

Glory to the martyrs… speedy recovery to the wounded… freedom for the prisoners.

And we will certainly be victorious.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

January 26, 2024

(Popular Front For The Liberation Of Palestine)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DZ/JRE

