The Palestinian Resistance has paid tribute to Ghassan Kanafani, Palestinian writer and revolutionary thinker, on the 51st anniversary of his assassination during an Israeli terrorist attack in 1972.

“Today on the 51st anniversary of Ghassan’s martyrdom. We honor this revolutionary whose name is eternally etched upon the struggle for the liberation of Palestine,” read a statement issued Sunday, July 9, by Palestinian resistance groups.

In its note, the Resistance stresses that Ghassan Kanafani was not only a writer, thinker, and co-founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), but “a military strategist” and an “intellectual in arms” despite never having fired a gun.

The martyr, the text adds, “understood the power of words and used them to ignite a revolution in the hearts of the people that still burns to this day and fuels acts of resistance.”

The Resistance praises Ghassan for knowing how to turn his writings into “a weapon,” use his pen as “the barrel of a gun” and shoot with his words “into the enemy’s chest.”

Who was Ghassan Kanafani?

Ghassan became a refugee as a 12-year-old boy from Acre in the occupied West Bank following the false creation of the Israeli regime in 1948 on the day of the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” which led to the mass exodus of Palestinians from their homeland, the near-total destruction of Palestinian society, and the genocide of some 15,000 Palestinians in a series of mass atrocities.

ℹ️ #Infografía | Frutos de la Nakba🇵🇸 Este 15 de mayo se cumplen 75 años de la Nakba (catástrofe) o la experiencia palestina de diáspora y pérdida de su patria.#PalestinaLibre #IsraeliCrimes #NakbaDay pic.twitter.com/lfQSzbRi7k — NexoLatino (@Nexo_Latino) May 15, 2023

He dedicated his short 36-year life to teach the Palestinian people to resist Israeli rule and not to surrender, thus becoming the symbol of relentless struggle.

“His words, which inspired so many to carry the rifle” and fight for the cause of an oppressed people, “were exactly the reason why that same enemy needed to silence him,” the Resistance wrote, alluding to the terrorist car bombing orchestrated by the Israeli spy service Mossad on July 8, 1972 in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, that killed the prominent writer.

The communiqué stresses that although the Israeli terrorist attack silenced the Palestinian writer, it did not succeed in extinguishing the spirit of resistance of his people, who had been inspired by his writings. “Bodies fall, but the idea remains,” the note reads, quoting one of Ghassan’s verses.

The 51st anniversary of Ghassan’s martyrdom is being commemorated at a time when the Resistance and the people of Palestine have entered a new phase of the struggle against the occupation, with the intensification of fighting in the West Bank that has led Israel, a regime caught in a deep abyss caused by the internal crises it is currently facing, to withdraw from the area, .

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.