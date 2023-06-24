Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned settlers’ attack on a mosque in Urif, where they burned and tore copies of the Holy Quran.

On Friday, June 23, Hamas condemned the desecration of mosques and the burning of copies of the Quran in the village of Urif, south of Nablus.

In the organization’s view, what happened is a heinous crime and a serious escalation of the religious war waged by Israeli institutions.

In this regard, they urged the nation’s official and popular elements to take a decisive position against these terrorist manifestations.

For its part, Palestinian Islamic Jihad held the Zionist occupation responsible for the grave repression of civilians and the destruction of holy books. It also announced deterrent responses to crimes and violations.

Egyptian and Turkish authorities also denounced the extremist and racist attitudes of the Israeli far-right.

(Al-Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

