The Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement (Masar Badil) has urged labor activists, trade unionists, and workers’ organizations around the world to block Israeli ships from sailing as protest against the genocide in Gaza.

The movement urged people to “block and reject the appearance or docking of any Israeli ship in any port in the world, and to refuse to load or unload any Israeli ship.”

“The hands of the workers should not be sullied with the cargo of genocide,” the Masar Badil statement stressed.

Call to the Workers of the World: Block the ships of Israeli genocide! https://t.co/A7nllxjmw3 — Masar Badil (@MasarBadil) December 5, 2023

According to Masar Badil, blocking Israeli ships is “a material means of besieging the occupation and supporting the colonized, occupied people of Palestine.”

In its call, the movement praised Yemen for “blocking the use of Yemeni seas for the transportation and passage of Zionist ships and cargo.”

“All states should follow the Yemeni example and prohibit the use of their ports and seas to arm this genocidal regime!” the organization urged.

Yemeni Armed Forces target Israeli ships

Masar Badil’s call comes after Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e declared that all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or carrying the Israeli flag would be targeted.

Two days ago, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced targeting the Israeli-owned vessels Unity Explorer and Number 9 in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, confirming direct hits on both.

Sare’e also addressed the US involvement in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, stating, “The US directed the war on Yemen, and it is also directing the current war on Gaza and Palestine.”

He added the Yemeni Armed Forces are “engaged in a decisive battle against the Zionist and American enemy, and we will persist until the aggression on Gaza comes to an end.”

“The Americans and Zionists will be acting in absolute idiocy if they choose to commit an aggression on Yemen,” Sare’e stressed, confirming that the Yemeni Armed Forces will deliver a “strong and painful” response to such actions.

Masar Badil stated that every port and company that permits Israeli ships to dock will be considered “a full partner in war crimes and genocide.”

“Israel is backed, armed, and funded by the imperialist powers—first and foremost, the United States, together with its partners in Canada, France, Germany, and Britain,” it added.

“Every port and company that allows Israeli ships of any kind to dock at its port is a full partner in war crimes and genocide with the blood of the Palestinian people on their hands and must be held accountable,” the Palestinian movement noted.

(Al Mayadeen English)

