The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by government ministers and PDVSA representatives to meet a Schlumberger delegration at Miraflores Palace, June 20, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by government ministers and PDVSA representatives to meet a Schlumberger delegration at Miraflores Palace, June 20, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.