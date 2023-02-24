February 24, 2023
Protesters, consisting of indigenous activists and workers, raise flags in Plaza San Martín, Lima, Peru in opposition to the coup government of Dina Boluarte, January 2023. Photo: La Tercera.

Protesters, consisting of indigenous activists and workers, raise flags in Plaza San Martín, Lima, Peru in opposition to the coup government of Dina Boluarte, January 2023. Photo: La Tercera.