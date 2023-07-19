A new survey in Peru revealed that more than 80% of Peruvians disapprove of coup President Dina Boluarte, a little over six months into her term.

According to the survey by data analysis firm CPI, published by the Peruvian media RPP, 80.5% of Peruvians disapprove of Dina Boluarte’s government, while 14.4% approve of it.

In the capital Lima, the disapproval against Boluarte is 68.7%, while in the interior of the country it is around 87.4%.

#Perú Aprobación de Dina Boluarte en la sierra centro y sur 5,6% y en la costa y sierra norte 6,2% #TomaDeLima @teleSURtv

(Vía: CPI) pic.twitter.com/OyUdreKCib — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) July 17, 2023

The poll also revealed that the Congress is the most repudiated institution, with 90.8% of those consulted disapproving of it.

The survey further specified that 46.4% of those polled consider that the main problem faced by Boluarte’s government is the fight against citizen insecurity and crime, followed by the fight against corruption, with 18.3% considering it the major problem.

De los 10 problemas que afronta el gobierno de Dina Boluarte, según los encuestados por @cpiperu, la mayoría está relacionado con la inseguridad ciudadana y la violencia (delincuencia, sicariato, extorsión, secuestros, feminicidios y "violencia social" o conflictos sociales). pic.twitter.com/z4j99NDbqT — La criminalidad-Perú (@lacriminalidad) July 17, 2023

Regarding how effective the government has been in the fight against the ongoing dengue epidemic, 47.4% considered it to be not very effective; 36.3% said it was not at all effective, and only 9.7% rated it as effective.

The CPI survey was conducted during July 11-15 among 1,200 people in both urban and rural areas of Peru.

(Telesur English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.