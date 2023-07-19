This Tuesday, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, called on the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo, to honor the debt that Paraguay has with Venezuela before continuing in an “empty monologue,” after new fresh intervention in Venezuelan internal affairs during the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and European Union (EU) summit held in Brussels, Belgium.

Abdo supported the European Union’s resolution to condemn the disqualification of Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado from the presidential elections. Machado was disqualified from holding public office for 15 years in 2015 after calling for the overthrow of Venezuela’s democratically elected president, for accepting an appointment as “alternate ambassador” of Panama to the Organization of American States (OAS), for her participation in violent protests (guarimbas), and for calling for sanctions and military invasion of Venezuela.

Rodríguez condemned Abdo’s statements: “I did not want to waste my time at the third EU-CELAC Summit to respond to US errands run by the person of Marito Abdo,” she wrote. “I just remind him that before leaving the presidency, he must honor the debt.”

The Paraguayan state oil company Petropar has a debt of more than $360 million to Venezuela’s publicly owned oil company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela SA). In addition, the Paraguayan president himself, Abdo Benítez, was involved in 2021 in a corruption scandal because he entered into a shady agreement with former deputy Juan Guaidó, agreeing to pay only $100 of the $360 million, when Guaidó was attempting to act as Venezuela’s head of state.

Venezuela seeks dialogue among equals

In another message on social media, Rodriguez reiterated that Venezuela is in Brussels with a message of peace and in search of a dialogue of equals: “we come with much hope and bring a message of peace and harmony, of cooperation, that should be the guiding path for our countries.”

